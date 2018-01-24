India Bath and Shower Market 2012-2016 & 2017-2022 - Market is Forecast to Reach USD 5 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Bath and Shower Market by Size, Analysis, Forecast and Opportunities 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market advanced with an impressive CAGR of over 9% during review period of 2012-2016 and it is forecast to grow with a CAGR of over 6% through 2022.

The country's young population is looking for bath & shower products with added benefits and this will help the market to grow further. Bar Soaps category continued to hold the largest market share in the India's bath & shower market, while all other categories like Shower Gel, Liquid Soap accounted for small shares.

The Indian economy has come a long way and citizens continue to witness rise in their personal disposable incomes and quality of life has improved substantially. Factors like growing disposable income, increasing urbanisation, surging brand awareness have also changed the consumption pattern. Following above mentioned developments, bath & shower products increased penetration in over 98% households and now these products are seeing improved demand for premium products, thus giving the market a boost in value terms.

The prospects for bath & shower products remain bright in India and it is forecast to touch USD 5 billion by 2022. As far as competitive landscape is concerned, the market is dominated by Hindustan Unilever, owing to its strong product portfolio of bar soaps, talcum powder & other categories and long presence in Indian market. Rest of the market is a fragmented market with many players operating within different category.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Product Overview



3. Research Methodology



4. Analyst View



5. Global Bath & Shower Market Overview



6. India Bath & Shower Market Outlook



7. India Bar Soaps Market Outlook



8. India Talcum Powder Market Outlook



9. India Liquid Soaps Market Outlook



10. India Shower Gel Market Outlook



11. India Intimate Hygiene Market Outlook



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Market Dynamics



14. Bath & Shower Products Import-Export Analysis



15. Recent Trends and Developments



16. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



17. India Economic Outlook



18. Competitive Landscape



19. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



CavinKare Pvt Ltd

Emami Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Helene Curtis India Ltd, J K

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

ITC Ltd

Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd

McNroe Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Nirma Ltd

Nivea India Pvt Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd

Wipro Consumer Products Ltd

