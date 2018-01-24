Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2022 - Increasing Adoption of Mobile Devices and Evolution of IoT

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Dynamic Application Security Testing Market by Type (Solution and Services), Application (Web and Mobile Application Security), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market size is expected to grow from USD 736 Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 2,398.5 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.7% during the forecast period.

Major drivers of the DAST market include the increasing degree of business risks due to application vulnerabilities, stringent government regulations, increasing sophistication level of cyber-attacks, and growing adoption of third-party applications.

The scope of the report covers the DAST market analysis by type, application, deployment mode, vertical, organization size, and region. The DAST solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period, due to increased sophistication levels of threats and APTs that cause security breaches. Cyber-attackers are targeting a vector through multiple attacks, such as spear phishing, ransomware, and zero-day attacks, to gain access to the critical information.

Web application security is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as it ensures the security of web-based applications by mitigating insider as well as outsider threats using security testing techniques. Web application security testing covers areas, such as configuration errors, checking for vulnerabilities, identifying the loopholes in server codes or scripts, and minimizing risks and enticements for cyber-attacks.

On-premises deployment mode is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. It is the traditional approach to implement the DAST solutions across enterprises. In addition, the on-premises deployment mode provides organizations with full control over their platforms, applications, systems, and data.

The large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing focus on reducing Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX). Large enterprises have dedicated in-house IT resources and larger IT budgets to consider the adoption of the as-a-service model for their business processes. The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher rate, owing to the high adoption of DAST solutions among SMEs to gain operational efficiency and result in decreased CAPEX, desired outcomes, and improved business efficiency.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of cloud solutions.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Degree of Business Risks Posed by Application Vulnerabilities

Increasing Government Regulations

Increasing Sophistication Level of Cyber-Attacks

Growing Adoption of Third-Party Applications

Restraints



DAST Scanners are Not Able to Identify Certain Vulnerabilities

Opportunities



Increasing Adoption of Mobile Devices and Evolution of IoT

Challenges



High Deployment Costs and the Need to Quickly Deploy Applications to End-Users

Application Security in the Early Phase of Adoption Requires More Awareness

Offering Security Testing During SDLC

Limited Certified Security Experts

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Dynamic Application Security Testing Market, by Type



7 Dynamic Application Security Testing Market, by Application



8 Dynamic Application Security Testing Market, by Deployment Mode



9 Dynamic Application Security Testing Market, by Organization Size



10 Dynamic Application Security Testing Market, by Vertical



11 Dynamic Application Security Testing, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Accenture

IBM

Micro Focus

Pradeo

Rapid7

Synopsys

Tieto

Trustwave

Veracode

Whitehat Security

