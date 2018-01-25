Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor Breaks Wi-Fi Networks by Targeting the Human Factor

MOSCOW, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. updates Wireless Security Auditor, adding smarter attacks targeting the human factor and adding wireless sniffing support for users running the latest editions of Windows 10. The built-in Wi-Fi sniffer receives Microsoft approval and digital signature, enabling wireless traffic interception with generic Wi-Fi adapters to work on computers running the latest Windows 10 builds. New, smarter attacks now target the human factor, allowing recovering most long and complex Wi-Fi passwords unless they are completely random. In addition, Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor now supports the latest NVIDIA accelerators based on the Tesla V100 architecture.

"Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor is literally the only commercial tool for auditing the security of Wi-Fi networks", says Andy Malyshev, ElcomSoft CTO. "The new release of Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor makes it easier using existing wireless hardware to intercept Wi-Fi packets thanks to our low-level NDIS driver getting Microsoft approval and digital signature."

Improved Wireless Sniffing with Generic Wi-Fi Adapters



For several years, Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor was including the ability to intercept handshake packets using highly specialized AirPcap adapters. Later on, a low-level NDIS driver and middleware were developed and included into the toolkit, enabling users of generic Wi-Fi adapters to intercept wireless packets. The low-level custom NDIS driver was signed using ElcomSoft's developers signature. While this caused no issues on older OSes and early builds of Windows 10, Microsoft's latest security updates began enforcing driver signing. In contrast to earlier builds, Windows 10 Anniversary Update and newer require kernel-mode drivers to carry a Microsoft digital signature as opposed to using developer signatures.

In this release, the built-in NDIS driver gets Microsoft approval and receives a Microsoft digital signature, enabling full compatibility and seamless installation to computers running the latest Windows 10 builds.

Smarter Attacks: Targeting the Human Factor



WPA2 passwords are secure. Their strictly enforced minimum length of 8 characters and the relatively slow speed of recovery make attacks on wireless networks lengthy and complicated. Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor addresses this issue by implementing a range of smarter attacks that target the human factor.

In real world, users rarely pick passwords that are completely random. Corporate security policies may require passwords including a certain number of small and capital letters, numbers and special characters - yet users tend to overcome these restrictions by choosing passwords that are easier to memorize, such as "Password1#" or "Password1966$".

Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor 7.11 adds a range of highly intelligent attacks based on the knowledge of human nature. These automated attacks are based on dictionaries of natural language and accompanied by select mutations, adding variations that are most frequently picked by computer users. The new smart attacks allow Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor breaking even the longest and most complex passwords, with the exception of completely random ones.

Enhanced Hardware Acceleration



Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor 7.11 gains a major performance boost thanks to support of NVIDIA's latest GPU acceleration hardware. With ultra-fast V100 boards, the tool achieves unprecedented recovery rates of up to 650,000 passwords per second.

The tool also includes major performance and compatibility improvements for AMD-made boards by supporting SPIR. Finally, Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor 7.11 includes GPU acceleration support for built-in Intel Iris graphics, boosting recovery speeds 2 to 3 times compared to the CPU alone for users who don't own a dedicated video card.

GPU acceleration helps Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor execute high-performance attacks on Wi-Fi passwords, allowing network administrators to perform timed attacks on their wireless networks in order to determine how secure exactly their networks are. Employing the latest acceleration hardware accurately represents real-world attack scenarios.

About Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor



Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor helps system administrators and corporate security officers to audit wireless network security. The suite attempts to break into a wireless network by intercepting 'handshake' packets and attempting to recover the original WPA/WPA2-PSK password within a specified timeframe. A wide range of attack options is available to help ensuring or disclaiming network resistibility against the most advanced attacks.

The Professional version of Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor comes with a built-in Wi-Fi sniffer. The Wi-Fi sniffer can intercept wireless traffic with general Wi-Fi adapters by using the supplied custom NDIS driver. Support for dedicated AirPCap adapters is also available.

Pricing and Availability



Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor is available immediately. The Standard edition costs $299, while the Professional edition equipped with the new Wi-Fi sniffer is $599. Local pricing may vary.

All licenses are perpetual, and come with one year of free updates and technical support. Customers who purchased or extended their licenses within one year may be eligible for a free update. Discounted updates are available for customers who's license is past the deadline.

Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor supports Windows 7, 8.x, 10, as well as Windows 2003, 2008 and 2012 Server. Limited support for Windows Vista is available.

