Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - KemPharm Announces Patent Grant for KP606 and KP511-Related Family

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KMPH as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 23, 2018, the Company announced the receipt of an initial patent for KP606, an oxycodone prodrug. The Company also received an additional composition of matter patent for KP511-related family, a prodrug of hydromorphone. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, KemPharm most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KMPH

Growing Patent Estate Allows Ample Time to Commercially Develop Product Candidates

Travis Mickle, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KemPharm, mentioned that the Company's growing patent estate is predicated on allowing the Company ample time to commercially develop its product candidates, which offers the potential of both an immediate and a sustained protected value proposition.

USPTO Recently Issued US Patent for KP606 and KP511-Related Family

The Company was recently issued US Patent No. 9,850,252 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application related to KP606 entitled "Benzoic acid, benzoic acid derivatives, and heteroaryl carboxylic acid conjugates of oxycodone, prodrugs, methods of making and use thereof'. The patent, which extends through 2035, provides a compound, and compositions thereof, of oxycodone conjugated to 6-ibuprofen.

Additionally, KemPharm was also recently issued US Patent 9,849,185 for its patent application in the KP511-related family of patents. The patent, entitled "Benzoic acid, benzoic acid derivatives, and heteroaryl carboxylic acid conjugates of hydromorphone, prodrugs, methods of making and use thereof' provides a compound, and compositions thereof, of 3-benzoate-hydromorphone.

KemPharm Received Additional Patent Protection for Prodrug Portfolio in February 2017

On February 23, 2017, the USPTO issued two new patents to KemPharm, a "Composition of Matter' patent related to the KP511 family of compounds, and a "Dosage and Formulation' patent protection related to KP201.

About KP606 and KP511

KP606 is a New Molecular Entity (NME) prodrug of oxycodone, which is currently in pre-clinical development for the potential treatment of moderate to severe, acute, and chronic pain. KP606 exhibits superior pharmacological characteristics that suggest an improved safety profile compared to currently marketed oxycodone products. It also features tamper resistant properties that make it difficult to extract oxycodone from the prodrug, which is not active until cleaved in the body.

KP511 is KemPharm's prodrug of hydromorphone, which is being developed for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. KemPharm plans to develop KP511 to be an abuse-deterrent opioid product that offers equivalent safety and efficacy to approved hydromorphone products.

About KemPharm, Inc.

Founded in 2006, KemPharm is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical Company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs that improve one or more of the attributes of approved drugs, such as susceptibility to abuse, bioavailability, and safety. The Company treats serious medical conditions through its proprietary LATTM (Ligand Activated Therapy) platform technology. KemPharm is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 24, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, KemPharm's stock declined 2.63%, ending the trading session at $5.55.

Volume traded for the day: 53.24 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 45.67 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 50.00%; previous three-month period - up 46.05%; past twelve-month period - up 70.77%; and year-to-date - up 37.04%

After yesterday's close, KemPharm's market cap was at $81.14 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors