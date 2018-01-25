Report Documents 514G3's Ability to Protect Mice Against Deadly S. aureus Bacteremia Infections



AUSTIN, Texas, 2018-01-25 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced today the publication of "A Natural Human Monoclonal Antibody Targeting Staphylococcus Protein A Protects Against Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) Bacteremia." in the journal PLOS ONE. The article reports on research involving the Company's therapeutic monoclonal antibody, 514G3, and its ability to neutralize a key immune evasion mechanism of S. aureus involved in the establishment of serious or even deadly infections. The 514G3 antibody was a naturally occurring antibody derived from a healthy individual with highly targeted immunity against S. aureus capable of neutralizing all strains of the bacteria, including a drug-resistant or so-called MRSA form.



"Continued emergence of multi drug resistant strains of S. aureus along with increased aging and immunocompromised populations, contribute to a need for new solutions to this deadly infection," commented Dr. Sushma Shivaswamy, Ph.D., XBiotech's Chief Scientific Officer. She further stated, "The present study confirms the mechanism of action of 514G3, and its ability to neutralize and kill the bacteria in a strain-independent manner."



The Company has previously announced top-line results from a Phase I/II clinical study, which reported a reduction in adverse events and shorter hospitalization associated with the 514G3 therapy, even with 514G3-treated patients tending to be sicker than those receiving placebo. The U.S. FDA has recognized the potential of this treatment, designating this as a Fast Track development program.



About True Human Therapeutic Antibodies XBiotech's True Human antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across multiple disease areas, XBiotech's True Human antibodies have the potential to harness the body's natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety, efficacy and tolerability.



About XBiotech XBiotech is a fully integrated global biosciences company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human proprietary technology. XBiotech currently is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech also is leading the development of innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-effectively and flexibly produce new therapies urgently needed by patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com.



Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including declarations regarding management's beliefs and expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expects," "plans," "contemplate," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "intend" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are subject to the disclosures set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of certain of our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.



Contact Ashley Otero aotero@xbiotech.com 512-386-2930