Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 22 January 2018, Aviva plc, and its affiliated entities, notified Ontex that Aviva plc had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 22 January 2018

Date Threshold Crossed: 19 January 2018

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

Aviva plc St Helens, 1 Undershaft, London, EC3P 3DQ, United Kingdom Aviva Investors Global Services Limited St Helens, 1 Undershaft, London, EC3P 3DQ, United Kingdom Aviva Investors France SA 14 Rue Roquepine, 75008 Paris, France

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively owned:

The full chain of control is available at this link.

Additional information

Aviva Investors Global Services Ltd, and Aviva Investors France SA, are investment management companies that hold and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

