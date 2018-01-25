OpenCrowd and Swirlds, the Hashgraph Company, Partner to Enable Development of Next Generation Decentralized Applications

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Swirlds, the Hashgraph company, and OpenCrowd, a design and technology services firm focused on distributed ledger and machine learning applications, announced today a technology partnership to develop new decentralized applications. As the distributed ledger market rapidly evolves, the companies recognize the need to invest in next-generation distributed ledger applications that will deliver better performance, security, trust, and scale.

News Highlights

OpenCrowd and Swirlds have begun joint development efforts to extend the features and functions of the Hashgraph platform.

OpenCrowd and Swirlds will work together to deliver the most advanced, best-in-class distributed ledger applications to their respective customers.

The partnership will enable both companies to strengthen their respective application development solutions and provide customers with unmatched performance and security, while reducing overall total cost of ownership.

Supporting Quotes

Swirlds

"We are excited to partner with OpenCrowd to continue to bring innovative, ground-breaking technologies to our customers. OpenCrowd's people and software development process will complement our strategic focus on delivering the future of decentralized technology."

- Mance Harmon, CEO, Swirlds, the hashgraph company

OpenCrowd

"This partnership will allow us to expand our market footprint and continue to create innovative distributed ledger solutions for our enterprise clients who have critical scale, throughput and trust needs. We will work closely with Swirlds to bring the highest quality hashgraph solutions to market at record speed."

- Sushil Prabhu, CEO, OpenCrowd

About OpenCrowd

OpenCrowd is a Design and Technology Services Company that is focused on developing the most advanced distributed ledger and machine learning applications in the market. For the past 12 years OpenCrowd has been successfully delivering high-end applications for their clients with a particular focus in Financial Services. Additional information about OpenCrowd is available atwww.opencrowd.com.

About Swirlds

Swirlds platform is designed to build and run shared worlds - fully distributed applications that harness the power of the cloud without servers. Applications built on the Swirlds platform create trust in peer-to-peer networks without a central server, leveraging the hashgraph consensus algorithm to deliver high transaction throughput, low consensus latency, and fairness in transaction order. Rapidly gaining traction across a wide swath of categories from gaming to online collaboration to financial services, Swirlds is building the trust layer of the internet by enabling developers to create fair, fast and secure applications.www.swirlds.com| @Swirlds.

