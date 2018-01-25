Global Compressed Air Energy Storage Market 2018-2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global Compressed Air Energy Storage Market Report 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapidly increasing penetration of intermittent renewable energy on grids worldwide and volatility of load profiles are encouraging demand for long duration energy storage. Aside from pumped hydro, compressed air energy storage (CAES) is the only commercial long duration storage technology to have been deployed at utility scale. As a result, demand for traditional underground CAES that can be deployed at bulk scale, which has been dormant since 1991, will pick up meaningfully over the next few years.



The unique siting requirements of traditional underground CAES, however, present substantial development risk and limit the technology's outlook. Higher efficiency, next-generation CAES technologies that are not limited by geological considerations are on the cusp of commercialization, and are well positioned to address the gap in availability of long duration energy storage technology that can be sited where needed.



Why you should buy The Global Compressed Air Energy Storage Market 2018:

122 pages of comprehensive analysis

37 tables, charts, and graphs quantifying the market in detail

Global Compressed Air Energy Storage market forecasts between 2018 and 2028

Outlooks for selected Compressed Air Energy Storage markets including:

A Drivers & Restraints analysis examining the Compressed Air Energy Storage market

30 key companies identified and profiled operating within the Compressed Air Energy Storage market.

Companies Mentioned



AES Energy Storage LLC

ALMiG Kompressoren GmbH

Alstom Power

Ambri Inc

American Vanadium Corp

Ansaldo Energia

American Precision Industries (API)

Atlas Copco Gas & Process GMBH

Bauer Kompressoren GMBH

Brayton Energy, LLC

BTEC Turbines, LP

Dresser-Rand Group

Elliott CO

GE Energy

General Compression

Hydrostor

LightSail Energy, Inc

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

Maxwell Technologies, Inc

Pacific Gas and Electric

Parker Hannifin

R&D Dynamics Corp.

Siemens Energy

Solar Turbines Inc

SSS Gears

Struthers Wells

SustainX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9wvcc6/global_compressed?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716