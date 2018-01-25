Global Compressed Air Energy Storage Market 2018-2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The rapidly increasing penetration of intermittent renewable energy on grids worldwide and volatility of load profiles are encouraging demand for long duration energy storage. Aside from pumped hydro, compressed air energy storage (CAES) is the only commercial long duration storage technology to have been deployed at utility scale. As a result, demand for traditional underground CAES that can be deployed at bulk scale, which has been dormant since 1991, will pick up meaningfully over the next few years.
The unique siting requirements of traditional underground CAES, however, present substantial development risk and limit the technology's outlook. Higher efficiency, next-generation CAES technologies that are not limited by geological considerations are on the cusp of commercialization, and are well positioned to address the gap in availability of long duration energy storage technology that can be sited where needed.
Companies Mentioned
- AES Energy Storage LLC
- ALMiG Kompressoren GmbH
- Alstom Power
- Ambri Inc
- American Vanadium Corp
- Ansaldo Energia
- American Precision Industries (API)
- Atlas Copco Gas & Process GMBH
- Bauer Kompressoren GMBH
- Brayton Energy, LLC
- BTEC Turbines, LP
- Dresser-Rand Group
- Elliott CO
- GE Energy
- General Compression
- Hydrostor
- LightSail Energy, Inc
- MAN Diesel & Turbo SE
- Maxwell Technologies, Inc
- Pacific Gas and Electric
- Parker Hannifin
- R&D Dynamics Corp.
- Siemens Energy
- Solar Turbines Inc
- SSS Gears
- Struthers Wells
- SustainX
