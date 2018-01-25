sprite-preloader
Global Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS) Market 2018-2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS) Market Report 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

An essential attribute of any nation's electric power system is grid reliability - ensuring that electric generation matches electric demand in real-time. The primary challenge in ensuring reliability is that electricity has no shelf life - it must be generated when needed - and electricity demand continually changes, especially between daytime periods of peak demand and night-time periods of low demand. Due to the technology-cost gap of other storage technologies and other factors such as the growing penetration of renewables, pumped hydro is resurging globally: in China and Europe, and it is again being considered in Japan, Canada, and the US.

Why you should buy The Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market 2018

  • 174 pages of comprehensive analysis
  • 57 tables, charts, and graphs quantifying the market in detail
  • Global Pumped Hydro Storage market forecasts between 2018 and 2028
  • Outlooks for selected Pumped Hydro Storage markets & global regions including:
  • A SWOT analysis that examines the cloud computing market
  • 45 key companies identified and profiled operating within the Pumped Hydro Storage market, including 2018 market share information.

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB, Ltd.
  • Alstom Hydro China
  • Alstom Hydro S.L
  • Andritz Hydro GmbH
  • Ansaldo Energia
  • Ebara Corp
  • Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon, Ltd.
  • Global Hydro Energy GmbH
  • Gravity Power LLC
  • Gugler Water Turbines GmbH
  • Harbin Electric Machinery Co., Ltd
  • Hitachi, Ltd. Power Systems Co
  • Hunan Lingling Hengyuan Generating Equipment Co., Ltd
  • HydroWorks Limited
  • Hyundai Ideal Electric Co
  • IMPSA International, Inc.
  • Ingeteam Energy, SA
  • Mavel a.s.
  • Meidensha Corp
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • OJSC Power Machines
  • OJSC Turboatom
  • Orengine International, Ltd
  • Ossberger GmbH
  • Pacific Gas and Electric
  • Parsons Peebles Generation, Ltd
  • SPP Pumps
  • STE energy
  • Sundyne Corp
  • TES Vsetin A.S.
  • Toshiba's Power Systems Co
  • UCM Resita Turbines
  • VAPTECH
  • Voith Hydro GmbH
  • Wasserkraft Volk AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2zg384/global_pumped?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


