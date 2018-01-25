Global Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS) Market 2018-2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Global Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS) Market Report 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An essential attribute of any nation's electric power system is grid reliability - ensuring that electric generation matches electric demand in real-time. The primary challenge in ensuring reliability is that electricity has no shelf life - it must be generated when needed - and electricity demand continually changes, especially between daytime periods of peak demand and night-time periods of low demand. Due to the technology-cost gap of other storage technologies and other factors such as the growing penetration of renewables, pumped hydro is resurging globally: in China and Europe, and it is again being considered in Japan, Canada, and the US.
Why you should buy The Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market 2018
- 174 pages of comprehensive analysis
- 57 tables, charts, and graphs quantifying the market in detail
- Global Pumped Hydro Storage market forecasts between 2018 and 2028
- Outlooks for selected Pumped Hydro Storage markets & global regions including:
- A SWOT analysis that examines the cloud computing market
- 45 key companies identified and profiled operating within the Pumped Hydro Storage market, including 2018 market share information.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB, Ltd.
- Alstom Hydro China
- Alstom Hydro S.L
- Andritz Hydro GmbH
- Ansaldo Energia
- Ebara Corp
- Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon, Ltd.
- Global Hydro Energy GmbH
- Gravity Power LLC
- Gugler Water Turbines GmbH
- Harbin Electric Machinery Co., Ltd
- Hitachi, Ltd. Power Systems Co
- Hunan Lingling Hengyuan Generating Equipment Co., Ltd
- HydroWorks Limited
- Hyundai Ideal Electric Co
- IMPSA International, Inc.
- Ingeteam Energy, SA
- Mavel a.s.
- Meidensha Corp
- Mitsubishi Electric
- OJSC Power Machines
- OJSC Turboatom
- Orengine International, Ltd
- Ossberger GmbH
- Pacific Gas and Electric
- Parsons Peebles Generation, Ltd
- SPP Pumps
- STE energy
- Sundyne Corp
- TES Vsetin A.S.
- Toshiba's Power Systems Co
- UCM Resita Turbines
- VAPTECH
- Voith Hydro GmbH
- Wasserkraft Volk AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2zg384/global_pumped?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716