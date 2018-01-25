Electric AC Motors Market, 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 146.6 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electric AC Motors Market Analysis By Type (Synchronous, Induction), By Voltage (Integral, Fractional), By End-use (Industrial, Motor Vehicles, HVAC, Transportation, Household), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric AC motors market is expected to reach USD 146.6 billion by 2025



These products are widely used in compressors, fixed cranes, diesel electric engines, and domestic appliances. Their key advantages, such as cost-effectiveness and efficient operation in harsh environments, are making them suitable for a variety of applications. These high-efficiency products are likely to witness huge growth, owing to their low maintenance requirements, long operating life, and low power consumption.



The rising global demand for AC motors-driven engines is also spurring the market growth. Furthermore, factors, such as growing demand for HVAC equipment and industrial machinery, are projected to propel the market demand by 2025. AC motors have undergone numerous technological advancements over the past few years, which have resulted in increased demand for these motors.



The electric AC motors market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising number of industries across developed and developing countries. The market is further driven by the extensive adoption of these products in diverse industrial equipment such as fixed cranes, conveyor belts, electric saw, and so on.



The ever-rising fuel prices and mounting need among consumers for using cleaner sources of energy has driven the market growth for electric motors in the recent years. An AC motor acts as the key component of electric motors is likely to drive the demand. Furthermore, increasing environmental concerns and rising government initiatives pertaining to environment conservation continue to be the key drivers of the market growth.



HVAC systems are largely employed in various places such as commercial spaces, offices, and shopping malls. The growing rate of urbanization and enhanced standard of living have led to the large-scale installation of HVAC systems. AC motors are used in HVAC equipment to power air blowers that regulate air flow.



The ability of AC type to operate at different speeds, along with the increased dependability and operational efficiency of an equipment, is anticipated to lead to an increase in their adoption over the forecast period.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The electric AC motors market was valued at USD 78.6 billion in 2016 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, which can be attributed to their growing adoption in HVAC equipment and industrial machinery

in 2016 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, which can be attributed to their growing adoption in HVAC equipment and industrial machinery The induction segment captured a major market share in 2016, owing to factors such as sturdy construction, low maintenance, and efficient operation in unfavorable environments

The increasing utilization of motors with integral HP output in hybrid electric vehicles is expected to boost the market prospects of the segment

AC motors are broadly adopted in the industrial machinery sector, owing to their benefits such as robust functioning and safe operations

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness substantial growth with a CAGR exceeding 8% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing commercialization and industrialization in the developing economies such as China , India , and Japan

region is projected to witness substantial growth with a CAGR exceeding 8% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing commercialization and industrialization in the developing economies such as , , and The key players, such as ABB Ltd., Toshiba, Baldor Electric Co., and Siemens AG, dominated the market in 2016 and focus on increasing market presence through mergers and acquisitions.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Electric AC motors regional marketplace: Key takeaways



Chapter 3. Electric AC Motors Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Cost-effectiveness

3.4.1.2. Provide speed variation

3.4.1.3. Operate efficiently in harsh environment

3.4.2. Market restraint/challenge analysis

3.4.2.1. Inability to operate at low speeds

3.4.2.2. Poor positioning control

3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1. Growing HVAC market

3.4.3.2. Increasing growth of industrial sector in Asia Pacific

3.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7. PEST Analysis



Chapter 4. Electric AC Motors Market: Type Outlook

4.1. Electric AC Motors Market Share by Type, 2016 & 2025 (USD Billion)

4.2. Synchronous AC Motors

4.3. Induction AC Motors



Chapter 5. Electric AC Motors Market: Voltage Outlook

5.1. Electric AC Motors Market Share by Voltage, 2016 & 2025 (USD Billion)

5.2. Integral HP Output

5.3. Fractional HP Output



Chapter 6. Electric AC Motors Market: End Use Outlook

6.1. Electric AC Motors Market Share by End Use, 2016 & 2025 (USD Billion)

6.2. Industrial Machinery

6.3. Motor Vehicles

6.4. HVAC Equipment

6.5. Aerospace & Transportation

6.6. Household Appliances

6.7. Others



Chapter 7. Electric AC Motors Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Ametek Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Baldor Electric Company Inc.

Siemens

Johnson Electric

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc

Asmo Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3nmn5m/electric_ac?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716