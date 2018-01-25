Global Automotive Relay Market Analysis 2014-2025: Key Players are ABB, Denso, Eaton, Fujitsu, Hella KGaA & Hueck & Co

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Relay Market Analysis By Product (PCB, Plug-in, High voltage relay), By Vehicle Type, By Application (Resistive load, Capacitive load, Inductive load), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive relay market is anticipated to reach USD 19.5 billion by 2025

Increasing vehicular safety regulations in various regions across the globe is driving the automotive relay market. Further, increasing adoption of electric vehicles amongst passenger car segment end users has made automotive electronics including the automotive relay industry to gain significant market share.

Systems such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic stability control, electronic steering systems, brake-by-wire systems, and airbags are gaining momentum across the globe, owing to their safety and comfort benefits. Strict safety guidelines employ substantial pressure on Tier-1 suppliers and the OEMs to design improved safety systems for automobiles. According to General Safety Regulation (EC) No 661/2009 of Europe, from 1 November 2014, several new safety features have been made obligatory for light trucks, heavy commercial vehicles and new passenger cars. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for enhanced comfort and convenience in automobiles.

Many governments provide lucrative offers to promote the selling and usage of Electric Vehicles EVs. Tax benefits are provided at the time of purchase. However, the extent of exemption depends on the size of batteries used in the vehicle. In the United States, insurance companies provide discounts on insurance policies to customers and utility companies are offering low electricity rates. Also, few states offer credits to electric vehicle manufacturers and buyers for their costs and purchase of charging equipment.

Many European countries follow incentive-based programs for promoting EVs. Countries, like Germany and Austria, offer tax exemptions and reductions.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The increasing vehicular safety norms across the globe and growing adoption of electric passenger car vehicles amongst end users are expected to drive the market.

Electric automotive parts have diversified over the past decade, leading to an increase in the number of relays used as switching devices as well as variation in the required features of each relay

Asia Pacific is a key revenue generating region and captured a significant market share in 2016. The region exhibits a high growth potential, which may be attributed to high vehicle demand in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research process

1.2 Research methodology

1.3 Geographic scope

1.4 Research scope & assumptions

1.5 List of data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Automotive Relay regional market place: Key takeaways



Chapter 3 Automotive Relay Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Automotive Relay - Market segmentation & scope

3.1.1 Market definitions

3.2 Automotive Relay - Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3 Automotive Relay - Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Automotive Relay - Market dynamics

3.3.2 Market driver analysis

3.3.2.1 Stringent Safety Regulation And Demand For Comfort & Luxury

3.3.2.2 Increasing adoption of electric vehicles

3.3.2.3 Growing adoption of the vehicular safety technology

3.4 Automotive Relay - Porter's analysis

3.5 Automotive Wiring Harness - Industry Trend Analysis

3.7 Automotive Relay - Key Company Analysis



Chapter 4 Automotive Relay Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Automotive Relay Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 PCB Relay

4.3 Plug-in Relay

4.4 High Voltage Relay

4.5 Others



Chapter 5 Automotive Relay Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Automotive Relay Market: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Passenger Vehicles

5.3 Commercial Vehicles

5.4 Electric Vehicles



Chapter 6 Automotive Relay Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Automotive Relay Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.1.1 Global Application Market Analysis

6.1.2 Global Capacitive Load Application Market Analysis

6.1.3 Global Inductive Load Application Market Analysis

6.2 HVAC

6.3 Engine Management Module

6.4 Fog Lights

6.5 ABS Module

6.6 Front and Rear Beam

6.7 Power Window

6.8 Central Lock

6.9 Cooling Fan

6.10 Clutches



Chapter 7 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



ABB Group

American Zettler Inc . (subsidiary of Zettler Components Inc.)

. (subsidiary of Zettler Components Inc.) Beta Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

Coto Technology

Crydom (A subsidiary of Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V)

Deltrol Controls (A subsidiary of Deltrol Corporation)

Denso Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

Fujitsu Limited

Good Sky Electric Co. Ltd.

IDEC Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (HELLA)

Littelfuse Inc.

LS Automotive Corporation

Megatone Electronics Corp.

NEC Corporation

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Teledyne Relays (A subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

PKC Group Oyj

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

THB Group

Yazaki Corporation

Leoni AG

Lear Corporation

Minda Corporation Limited (A subsidiary of Spark Minda Ashok Minda Group)

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

Kromberg & Schubert KG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Fujikura Ltd.

Coroplast Tape Corporation

