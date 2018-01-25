Enterprise Network Equipment Markets 2016-2024: Routers, Ethernet Switches, WLAN Equipment & Application Acceleration Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Enterprise Network Equipment in US$ Million.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Type:

Routers

Ethernet Switches

WLAN Equipment

Application Acceleration Equipment

The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players such as:



A10 Networks, Inc.

ADTRAN, Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

D-Link Corporation

EnGenius Technologies

Extreme Networks, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Aruba Networks, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Radware Ltd.

Riverbed Technology, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. OUTLOOK

A Prelude

Current & Future Analysis

Developing Markets to Drive Opportunities for Enterprise Network Equipment

Ranked by % CAGR (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Enterprise WLAN Equipment Market to Spearhead Growth



2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Enterprise Ethernet Switching: A Changing Market

Shifts in Switch Ports Imperative

Modular Vs Fixed Configuration Switches

Routers Market

Routing Market Set to Decline

Shift in Speeds Continue in Routers

Edge Routers to Lose Relevance

Gradual Shift From Wired to Wireless Networking

A Challenge for Routers

Adoption of 100 GBE (Gigabit Ethernet)

Business Case for Ethernet Switches and Routers

Wi-Fi 802.11ac Spurs Opportunities for Router Sales

Preference for Virtualization

A Threat to Routers Market?

WLAN Market

An Overview

Increasing WLAN Deployments Spurs Growth in Enterprise Network Market

Proliferation of Wi-Fi Technology Drives Growth for Enterprise WLAN Equipment

Growth in Mobile Computing and BYOD Culture Bodes Well for the Market

Mobile Technology Replacing Wired Networking, Drives WLAN Equipment Market

Shift from LTE to Wi-Fi Supports Growth of WLAN Equipment

Transition to 802.11ac Standard

A Significant Technological Breakthrough

Expansion of Cloud Networking Drives the WLAN Market

Application Delivery Controls (ADCs) Market

Webification' of Enterprise Applications Opens Up Huge Opportunities for ADC

ADCs Infuse Efficiency in Web Applications Delivery

Enterprise Data Centers: The Core End-Users of ADC

Features Influencing Uptake of ADCs in Enterprises: Ranked in Order of Influence

Rising Data Center Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth

ADC Gaining Priority in Consolidated Data Center

ADC Deployments Remain High Among Large Enterprises & MNCs

SMBs Aim to Leverage ADC's Proficiency in Load Balancing & Traffic Optimization

WAN Optimization

Maximizing WAN Performance

Rationale for Adoption of WOCs

Improving Business Productivity by Enhancing Application Performance

Reducing Network Management & Upgradation Costs

Growth in Branch Office Operations Drive Demand for WOC

Consolidation of Existing IT Infrastructure Fuels WOC Adoption

Increasing Workforce Mobility to Drive Business Case for WOCs

Wider Availability of IPv6 Ready Products to Drive Adoption among Enterprises

Other Trends

Network Infrastructure Developments to Drive IPv6 Adoption among Enterprises

Video Conferencing Services: Now a Part of Modern Communication Mix for Enterprises

Factors Determining Sustainability of Enterprise Network Equipment

Operating Life Affects Useful Life of Enterprise Network Equipment

Enhancing Products' Useful Life

Considering Operating Cost

EOL Policies and Announcements by Vendors



3. MARKET DRIVERS & ISSUES

Gradual Transition to IPv6 Entails Need for Compatible Network Equipment

Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Prospects

Expanding Broadband Connectivity and WiFi 5Ghz Technology Spurs Adoption

Opportunity Indicators:

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets: Opportunity for Growth

Expanding Mobile Internet and Advancing 3G/4G Networking Technologies

Globalization & Workforce Decentralization

Business Cases for Enterprise Network Equipment

Key Statistical Findings

Improving Economy to Bode Well for Market Growth



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Overview

Select Leading Vendors and their Presence in Enterprise Network Equipment Segments

Consolidation Rife in the Industry

A Peek into Major Mergers and Acquisitions in the Enterprise Networking Equipment Market: 2015-2017

Competitive Overview of the Enterprise Switches Market

Key Market Share Data

WLAN

A Consolidated Market

Leading Players

Enterprise Routers

Key Market Share Statistics

Application Acceleration Equipment



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Enterprise Network

An Overview

Enterprise Network Equipment

Routers

Ethernet Switches

Key Features of Ethernet Switches

WLAN Equipment

WLAN

Benefits and Challenges

Application Acceleration Equipment

WAN Optimization Controllers (WOCs)

Key Benefits of WAN Optimization Controllers

WOC Deployment Topologies

Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs)

Uses of ADCs

Load Balancing

Access Policy Management

Compression

Caching

WAN Optimization

IPv6 Translation

Security

Web Acceleration

Remote Access



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Omnitron Rolls Out Enterprise PoE Fiber Switches

Extreme Networks Launches New Ethernet Switching Platforms

Ubiquiti Expands UniFi Switch Product Line

Edgecore Releases New Switch for Data Center Application

ZTE Introduces New Data Center and Routing Switches

Juniper Releases New EX Series Switches

Huawei Launches New Data Center Switches

Huawei Launches Huawei AR Series Agile Branch Gateway

ADTRAN Receives ShoreTel Innovation Network Certification for NetVanta Switch Portfolio

Oracle Introduces Novel Ethernet Switches and Virtual Network Services

Alcatel-Lucent Deploys Enterprise Small Cell Device

ZyXEL Unveils 10-Gigabit Switches for SMB Networks

Hewlett-Packard Unveils Novel Enterprise Infrastructure Technology

ADTRAN Introduces NetVanta 5660 Router

Vubiq Networks Unveils HaulPass V60 Millimeter Wave Broadband Wireless System

Digi Unveils Gobi 4G LTE Supported M2M Routers

Juniper Introduces a New Range of EX4600 Ethernet Switches

Ubiquiti Unveils New EdgeSwitch in EdgeMAX Portfolio

Nuage Networks Supports OpenStack Icehouse

Alcatel-Lucent Introduces New Technology to Address Various Challenges

ADTRAN Launches Two Novel NetVanta Gigabit Switches

ADTRAN Unveils NetVanta 1235P Ethernet Switch with ActivReach

Cradlepoint Launches New AER 2100 Router

Fortinet Introduces 12 New Network Security Products in Connected UTM Platform



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Broadcom Acquires Brocade Communications Systems

Aerohive and Dell EMC Ink OEM Deal for Aerohive's Solutions

Extreme Networks Bags Data Center Switching, Routing and Analytics Business of Brocade

Pulse Secure Takes Over Virtual ADC Business of Brocade

Extreme Networks Acquires Networking Business of Avaya

ADVA Optical Networking to Acquire MRV Communications

A10 Networks to Participate in NEC SDN Partner Space Global Partnership Program

Brocade to Sell Networking Assets to Arris International

Extreme Networks to Acquire Wireless LAN Business of Zebra

Hewlett Packard Expands Collaboration with Arista

Symantec Acquires Blue Coat

A10 Networks Takes Over Appcito

Brocade Acquires Ruckus Wireless

Hewlett Packard Separates into Two Entities, Forms Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Nuage Networks Inks Partnership with Mirantis

Axiros Partners with Yamaha for Enterprise Network Device Management

Fortinet Acquires Meru Networks

HP Acquires Aruba Networks

Huawei Inks an Agreement with Black Lotus to Provide DDoS Protection Services

Ciena Partners with Avaya to Develop Economical End-To-End WAN-LAN Data Networking Solution

Zhone and Corning Enters an Agreement for All-Fiber Network Solution

Ubiquiti Inks Distribution Agreement with Redington

China Huaxin Takes Over Enterprise Network Division of Alcatel-Lucent

CounterPath Inks an Agreement with a Major Network Equipment Provider

Cavium to Acquire Xpliant

ZTE Inks Distribution Agreement with TRIOTRONIK

NTT Com Takes Over Virtela



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries (59)

The United States (44)

(44) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (3)

(3)

France (1)

(1)

Germany (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (1)

