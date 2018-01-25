Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand for Non-Scratch Scrubbing Pads

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global sponge and scouring pads market to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is higher adoption of eco-friendly materials in manufacturing of products. The adoption of natural and eco-friendly scouring pads and sponges is growing rapidly. These sponges and scouring pads are made of eco-friendly and green raw materials and usually named as green sponges. The adoption of natural, eco-friendly sponges and scouring pads by households and commercial end-users is growing rapidly.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for non-scratch scrubbing pads. The non-scratch scrubbing pads and sponges are used for cleaning non-stick cookware and utensils. The materials used for these non-scratch scrubbing pads and sponges are abrasive materials that gently clean the glass surface, cookware, or fragile crockery units. These non-scratch pads are most preferred for cleaning microwave oven, tiles, sinks, and showers. They are nowadays predominantly used in the service management and the cleaning industry for cleaning glass window panes and glass walls.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat from other local brands available in the market. The presence of local and me-too brands hinders the growth of the market by providing products at much more economical rates than global brands. This easy availability of local brands with similar packing and names would further impact the sales of products from global brands. This would further lead to reduced sales margin, market fragmentation, increased competition, and price standardization. Regional or local brands offer products that are much cost-effective compared with premium brands and almost similar or good in terms of quality and usability.



Key vendors

3M

Arix

Armaly Brands

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



