Global Smart Pills Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Key Players are Medtronic, Olympus, Proteus digital Health, MediSafe, and CapsoVision

The "Smart Pills Market Analysis By Application (Products [Capsule Endoscopy, Drug Delivery], Tools, and Patient Monitoring Software), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart pills market is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period



Increase in prevalence of diseases such as colorectal cancer and gastrointestinal disorders, expansion in geographical reach of major players, rising cancer screening awareness programs, and expeditious FDA approvals are prime factors that are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Smart pills have transformed the landscape of small bowel, colon, and gastrointestinal endoscopy by providing a non-invasive and accurate method for visualizing distal duodenum, jejunum, small bowel, colon, gastrointestinal, and ileum. Smart pills are mostly used for screening and treatment of diseases such as colorectal cancer, gastroparesis, gastric ulcers, and gastroesophageal disorders.



Consumers of smart pills mostly include geriatric population, immobile patients, and patients with paralysis. Considering the steady rise in geriatric population around the globe, the demand for advanced medical devices will also increase as they offer a degree of convenience to patients.



Established players in this market are enhancing their portfolio by upgrading existing devices. On the other hand, new players are focused on capturing emerging economies with breakthrough products that are both advanced and affordable.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Capsule endoscopy is the largest application segment owing to factors such as growth in cancer screening awareness programs, increase in incidence of Crohn's disease and bowel cancer, and increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures

North America is the dominant region with the largest revenue share. Wide availability of products, favorable reimbursement policies, increase in government investments in healthcare, and an overall rise in healthcare expenditure support market growth

Key players in the smart pills market include Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Proteus digital Health, MediSafe, and CapsoVision

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market segmentation & scope



Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Information procurement

2.2 Data Analysis

2.3 Approaches for market estimation

2.3.1 Approach 1: Demand Analysis & Bottom up Approach

2.3.2 Approach 2: Top down market estimation

2.3.3 Approach 3: Commodity flow and bottom up market estimation

2.3.4 Approach 4: KoL perspective based market sizing



Chapter 3 Smart Pills Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Increasing incidences of diseases such colorectal cancer and gastrointestinal disorders

3.1.1.2 Increasing geographical reach by major market players

3.1.1.3 FDA approvals and CE Mark for smart pills

3.1.1.4 High Cancer screening awareness programs

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Technological limitations

3.1.2.2 Lengthy product approval process

3.1.2.3 Risks associated with the Capsule endoscopy procedures

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3 Smart Pills - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 Pipeline Development and Clinical Trials

3.8.1 Clinical Trials in Phase 4

3.8.2 Clinical Trials in Phase 3 Or 3/2B

3.8.3 Clinical Trials in Phase 2 Or 2/1B

3.8.4 Clinical Trials in Phase 1

3.8.5 Clinical Trials in Early Phase 1

3.6 Regulatory Farnework Analysis

3.7 Reimbursement Policy Analysis



Chapter 4 Smart Pills Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 How Smart Pills work

4.2 Mechanism of Capsule endoscope

4.3 Smart Pills Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.4 Smart Pills Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.5 Product

4.5.2 Capsule Endoscopy

4.5.3 Drug delivery

4.6 Tools

4.7 Patient Monitoring



Chapter 5 Smart Pills Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Diseases



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape



Medtronic

Proteus Digital Health (Subsidiary of Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.)

CapsoVision Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Medisafe

