$4.5 Billion Global Aircraft Gearbox Market 2018-2022 - Rise in Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Engines

The "Aircraft Gearbox Market by Application (Engine (Turboprop, Turbofan, Turboshaft), Airframe), Gearbox Type (Reduction, Accessory, Actuation, Tail Rotor, APU), Fit (Linefit, Retrofit), Aircraft Type (Civil, Military) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft gearbox market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.38 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.53 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2022.



Over the years, passenger traffic has been increasing in emerging countries, such as India, China, and the UAE. Airlines are demanding lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft engines that reduce aircraft weight and improve engine efficiency. This, in turn, has led to the development of fuel-efficient aircraft engines with gearboxes which is expected to drive the aircraft gearbox market. Present supremacy of Pure-Power Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines is also expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.



Based on gearbox type, the accessory gearbox segment is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017. Accessory gearboxes are used in every aircraft type. Hence, the demand for AGB is expected to increase in the coming years, with the increasing demand for commercial air travel and rising defense budgets of prominent economies such as India and China.



Based on application, the engine segment is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017. Engines are an essential component of any aircraft. These engines require a huge amount of thrust during takeoff and landing. Engine gearboxes help these aircraft engines achieve high thrust, which drives the aircraft to move forward.



Based on fit, the linefit segment is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017. Increase in aircraft orders, as well as deliveries and an increase in passenger traffic, are the factors driving the growth of the linefit segment.



Based on aircraft type, the civil aircraft segment is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017. Increasing air traffic and rise in the disposable income of middle-class populations across the globe are driving the growth of the market. Increased demand for new aircraft around the world is also fueling the growth of the civil aircraft segment during the forecast period.



Among regions, North America is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The presence of some of the major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing and Bombardier and a large number of aircraft deliveries in this region have contributed to the growth of the aircraft gearbox market in North America.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increase in Demand for New Aircraft

Present Supremacy of Purepower Geared Turbofan (GTF) Engines

Restraints



Existing Backlogs in Aircraft Deliveries

Limitations of Aircraft Using Turboprop Engines at High Altitudes

Opportunities



Increased Investments in the Field of Geared Turbofan Engines

Rise in Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Engines

Increased R&D Investments in Open Rotor Engine Configuration

Challenges



High Cost Associated With the Introduction of New Technological Concepts

Stringent Regulatory Norms

Spalling, Frosting, and Manufacturing Defects

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Aircraft Gearbox Market, by Application



8 Aircraft Gearbox Market, by Gearbox Type



9 Aircraft Gearbox Market, by Fit



10 Aircraft Gearbox Market, by Aircraft Type



11 Regional Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Aero Gear

Aero Gearbox International

Avion

CEF Industries

Liebherr

Northstar Aerospace

PBS Velka Bites

Safran

SKF

Triumph

United Technologies

