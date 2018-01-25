Global Metrology Software Strategic Business Report 2018: Global Dimensional Metrology Market Witnesses Technological Saturation

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Metrology Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metrology Software in US$ Thousand.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Metrology Software: Enabling Efficient Control and Optimization of Resources

Evolution of Automotive Metrology

Industrial Internet of Things and Metrology Software

Consolidated Nature of the Market

Global Market Outlook

GDP Growth and Metrology Software

Manufacturing PMI

An Important Bellwether



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Global Dimensional Metrology Market Witnesses Technological Saturation

Market Dynamics within the Dimensional Metrology Market

Aerospace and Automotive Industries Drive the Market

Portable Devices to Drive the Market

3D and CAD Applications Offer Growth Opportunities

International Standardization of Metrology Bodes Well For the Market

Increasing Demand for Portable Metrology Solutions Drives the Metrology Software Market

Precision Engineering Drives Innovations in Metrology Software

Metrology Software Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Point Cloud Metrology Software

Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing

Laser Scanning Technology in Metrology Software

On-Machine Metrology Software

Multisensor Metrology Software

Automated Metrology Software

Robotic Metrology

Non-Contact/Optical Metrology Software Market on the Rise

Recent Metrology Software Advancements

Altera CMM

MCT225 HA

BW-S50x

NEXIV VMZ-R4540

SMZ 25 & SMZ 18

VIEW Metrology Software

VDMIS

CMM-Manager Metrology Software Version 3.4

E-Max Software

Aberlink 3D Software

IK 5300

Research Focuses on Bridging Gap between CT and Metrology

Metrology Outsourcing: A Key Trend

Manufacturing Industry: Primary Consumer Base for Metrology Solutions

Growing Automobiles Production Drives Metrology Software Demand

Rebounding Automobile Production Fuels Demand for Metrology Software

Increasing Emphasis on Automation in the Sector Bodes Well for the Market

Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Novel Defense Applications Offer Robust Growth Opportunities

Automation in the Aerospace and Shipbuilding Industry Fuels Demand

Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spur Market Opportunities

Electronics Industry Applications Strengthen Market Prospects

Applications in Telecommunications, Satellites and Space Sectors Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Biomedical Applications Promise Bright Prospects

Metrology Software Applications Gaining Ground in the Textile Industry

Robust Demand for Consumer Goods and Household Appliances: A Key Growth Driver

Rising Demand for Agricultural Machinery Lends Traction to Market Growth

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for Metrology Software Market in Developing Countries

Mega Demographic Trends: Long-Term Implications for the Metrology Industry

Rising Global Population



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Metrology: The Science of Measurement

Metrology Software

Metrology Equipment

Contact Metrological Equipment

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)

An Insight

Why CMM?

Non-Contact Metrological Equipment

Laser Scanners

Types of Laser Scanners

Single Laser Scanners

Cross Scanners

Handheld Scanners

Comparison of Metrology Technologies

Benefits of Integrating Laser Scanning with CMMs

A Peep into the History of CMMs

Development of Tactile Probes and Sensors

Major CMM Components

Control and Calibration Systems

Measuring Probe

Tip Sensing

Touch Probes

3-Axis Contact Scanners

5-Axis Contact Scanners

Broader Classification of CMM

Bridge Machines

Horizontal Arm Machines

Gantry Machines

Cantilever Machines

CMM Applications

Pre-Purchase Criteria for CMMs



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Innovalia Unveils M3MH Machine-Tool Metrology Software

Rudolph Technologies Unveils New Truebump Technology

FARO Introduces QuantumM

FARO Unveils New FARO QuantumS FaroArm

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Unveils QUINDOS 7.12

Creaform Introduces MaxSHOT Next

InnovMetric Software Introduces PolyWorks 2017

Minds Mechanical Unveils IMI Software Solution

BuildIT Releases Updated 3D Metrology Software, BuildIT 2017

Metrologic Group Releases Version 7 of X4 3D Metrology Software

3D Systems Unveils Geomagic Control X Software for 3D Inspection and Metrology

OGP Introduces ZONE3 Version 4

EDAX Introduces XLNCE SMX-ILH

BuildIT Introduces Updatred 3D Metrology Software, BuildIT 2016.5

Nikon Metrology Introduces MV331 and MV351

Rudolph Technologies Updates NSX Series with High-Speed 3D Metrology Capabilities

Zygo Unveils Nomad Portable Optical Profiler

Renishaw Introduces MODUS 2 Metrology Software Suite

BuildIT Unveils BuildIT 2015.5



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

SHINING 3D and PointShape Enter into Partnership for 3D Metrology Solutions

InnovMetric Establishes PolyWorks Scandinavia

Zygo and Adcole Partner for Metrology Solutions for Automotive Industry

ABB Takes Over NUB3D

Nikon Metrology and Team Penske Enter into Technical Alliance

Creaform Opens New Office in Milan to Expand Italian Operations

InnovMetric Establishes New Subsidiary, PolyWorks Europa

FARO Acquires BuildIT Software & Solutions

Hexagon AB Acquires AICON 3D Systems

Hexagon Metrology Renamed as Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



