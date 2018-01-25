Global Metrology Software Strategic Business Report 2018: Global Dimensional Metrology Market Witnesses Technological Saturation

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Metrology Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metrology Software in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3D Systems Corporation (USA)
- Aberlink Ltd. (UK)
- Automated Precision, Inc. (USA)
- Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology (Germany)
- Creaform, Inc. (Canada)
- Delcam Ltd. (UK)
- FARO Technologies Inc. (USA)
- BuildIT Software & Solutions Ltd. (Canada)
- GOM GmbH (Germany)
- Heidenhain Corporation (USA)
- Hexagon AB (Sweden)
- AICON 3D Systems GmbH (Germany)
- Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence (UK)
- New River Kinematics, Inc. (USA)
- Image Metrology A/S (Denmark)
- Innovative Metrology Solutions (IMS) (USA)
- InnovMetric Software Inc. (Canada)
- Metrologic Group SA (France)
- Metrology Software Products Ltd. (UK)
- Micro-Vu Corporation (USA)
- Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)
- Nikon Corporation (Japan)
- Quality Vision International, Inc. (USA)
- Kotem (Hungary)
- Optical Gaging Products (OGP) (USA)
- RAM Optical Instrumentation (USA)
- Renishaw plc (UK)
- Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- The L.S. Starrett Company (USA)
- Verisurf Software, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Metrology Software: Enabling Efficient Control and Optimization of Resources
Evolution of Automotive Metrology
Industrial Internet of Things and Metrology Software
Consolidated Nature of the Market
Global Market Outlook
GDP Growth and Metrology Software
Manufacturing PMI
An Important Bellwether
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Global Dimensional Metrology Market Witnesses Technological Saturation
Market Dynamics within the Dimensional Metrology Market
Aerospace and Automotive Industries Drive the Market
Portable Devices to Drive the Market
3D and CAD Applications Offer Growth Opportunities
International Standardization of Metrology Bodes Well For the Market
Increasing Demand for Portable Metrology Solutions Drives the Metrology Software Market
Precision Engineering Drives Innovations in Metrology Software
Metrology Software Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Point Cloud Metrology Software
Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing
Laser Scanning Technology in Metrology Software
On-Machine Metrology Software
Multisensor Metrology Software
Automated Metrology Software
Robotic Metrology
Non-Contact/Optical Metrology Software Market on the Rise
Recent Metrology Software Advancements
Altera CMM
MCT225 HA
BW-S50x
NEXIV VMZ-R4540
SMZ 25 & SMZ 18
VIEW Metrology Software
VDMIS
CMM-Manager Metrology Software Version 3.4
E-Max Software
Aberlink 3D Software
IK 5300
Research Focuses on Bridging Gap between CT and Metrology
Metrology Outsourcing: A Key Trend
Manufacturing Industry: Primary Consumer Base for Metrology Solutions
Growing Automobiles Production Drives Metrology Software Demand
Rebounding Automobile Production Fuels Demand for Metrology Software
Increasing Emphasis on Automation in the Sector Bodes Well for the Market
Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects
Novel Defense Applications Offer Robust Growth Opportunities
Automation in the Aerospace and Shipbuilding Industry Fuels Demand
Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spur Market Opportunities
Electronics Industry Applications Strengthen Market Prospects
Applications in Telecommunications, Satellites and Space Sectors Offers Lucrative Opportunities
Biomedical Applications Promise Bright Prospects
Metrology Software Applications Gaining Ground in the Textile Industry
Robust Demand for Consumer Goods and Household Appliances: A Key Growth Driver
Rising Demand for Agricultural Machinery Lends Traction to Market Growth
Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for Metrology Software Market in Developing Countries
Mega Demographic Trends: Long-Term Implications for the Metrology Industry
Rising Global Population
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Metrology: The Science of Measurement
Metrology Software
Metrology Equipment
Contact Metrological Equipment
Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)
An Insight
Why CMM?
Non-Contact Metrological Equipment
Laser Scanners
Types of Laser Scanners
Single Laser Scanners
Cross Scanners
Handheld Scanners
Comparison of Metrology Technologies
Benefits of Integrating Laser Scanning with CMMs
A Peep into the History of CMMs
Development of Tactile Probes and Sensors
Major CMM Components
Control and Calibration Systems
Measuring Probe
Tip Sensing
Touch Probes
3-Axis Contact Scanners
5-Axis Contact Scanners
Broader Classification of CMM
Bridge Machines
Horizontal Arm Machines
Gantry Machines
Cantilever Machines
CMM Applications
Pre-Purchase Criteria for CMMs
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Innovalia Unveils M3MH Machine-Tool Metrology Software
Rudolph Technologies Unveils New Truebump Technology
FARO Introduces QuantumM
FARO Unveils New FARO QuantumS FaroArm
Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Unveils QUINDOS 7.12
Creaform Introduces MaxSHOT Next
InnovMetric Software Introduces PolyWorks 2017
Minds Mechanical Unveils IMI Software Solution
BuildIT Releases Updated 3D Metrology Software, BuildIT 2017
Metrologic Group Releases Version 7 of X4 3D Metrology Software
3D Systems Unveils Geomagic Control X Software for 3D Inspection and Metrology
OGP Introduces ZONE3 Version 4
EDAX Introduces XLNCE SMX-ILH
BuildIT Introduces Updatred 3D Metrology Software, BuildIT 2016.5
Nikon Metrology Introduces MV331 and MV351
Rudolph Technologies Updates NSX Series with High-Speed 3D Metrology Capabilities
Zygo Unveils Nomad Portable Optical Profiler
Renishaw Introduces MODUS 2 Metrology Software Suite
BuildIT Unveils BuildIT 2015.5
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
SHINING 3D and PointShape Enter into Partnership for 3D Metrology Solutions
InnovMetric Establishes PolyWorks Scandinavia
Zygo and Adcole Partner for Metrology Solutions for Automotive Industry
ABB Takes Over NUB3D
Nikon Metrology and Team Penske Enter into Technical Alliance
Creaform Opens New Office in Milan to Expand Italian Operations
InnovMetric Establishes New Subsidiary, PolyWorks Europa
FARO Acquires BuildIT Software & Solutions
Hexagon AB Acquires AICON 3D Systems
Hexagon Metrology Renamed as Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 64)
- The United States (36)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (21)
- France (2)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
- Middle East (1)
