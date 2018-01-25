Contemplated Secondary Sale Of 5.5 To 7 Million Common Shares Of Dorian LPG Ltd.

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An investor in Dorian LPG Ltd.("Dorian" or the "Company") is exploring the opportunity to sell 5.5 to 7 million shares of the Company through an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placement") led by Pareto Securities. All of the shares in the Placement would be sold by the investor and not by the Company and without any involvement of the Company.

The bookbuilding process will commence immediately following the publication of this announcement and may be closed at short notice. A further announcement will be made following pricing of the sale. The investor reserves the right, at its own discretion, to sell no shares at all.

As of today, the investor owns 5.5 to 7 million shares in Dorian, representing approximately 10 to 12 percent of the issued shares in the Company. The investor may sell up to all of its stake in the Company.

The Placement has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and the shares will be sold pursuant to an exemption from registration under that Act.