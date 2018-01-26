Active-Investors: Wired News - PLDT and its Subsidiary Smart Communications Signed $300 Million Agreement with Amdocs

Stock Monitor: TSR, Inc. Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DOX as the Company's latest news hit the wire. PLDT, the leading telecommunications service provider of Philippines, announced on January 24, 2018, that the Company and its wireless subsidiary, Smart Communications, have signed a partnership agreement with Missouri-based Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX), pursuant to which the latter will upgrade and manage business technology systems serving PLDT and Smart customers, with the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other advanced technologies. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Amdocs. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TSRI

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Amdocs most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DOX

Terms of the Agreement

The agreement will involve introduction and adoption of advanced digital technologies and solutions. Amdocs will improve business processes, serving PLDT and Smart customers, and accelerate revenue growth by introducing new digital tools that will enable the business units to innovate their digital products and services in a timely manner. Amdocs will also introduce intelligent operations to bring efficiencies in delivering IT services.

The agreement involves transformation services which include the development of state-of-the-art, digital capabilities for Convergent Sales Operations, Digital Customer Experience across multiple channels, and Service Fulfillment and Network Rollout Systems, amongst others. The deal also involves managed services that cover the operation and modernization of the IT environment of PLDT and SMART.

The tenure of the agreement is seven years. Allen & Overy, SyCipLaw and Deloitte Consulting Southeast Asia served as the financial advisers to PLDT. Certain employees from PLDT's IT units would be offered career opportunities in Amdocs as regular employees.

Partnership will Enable PLDT to Boost its Growth

Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PLDT, stated that with this agreement in place, the Company can focus on its core mission of serving the customers in the best possible way through powerful, pervasive connectivity, and relevant cutting-edge digital products and services created by PLDT itself or with partners like Amdocs. Manuel added that this milestone engagement will help boost PLDT's growth and position it to take the lead in the next wave of digital innovation brought by new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and automation technologies.

PLDT in Outsourcing Talks with Amdocs

Reports suggest that in November 2017, PLDT was in talks to outsource its major part of information technology (IT) services to Amdocs and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, as the talks with IBM were put to a halt. PLDT did not mention the number of jobs to be outsourced.

About Amdocs Ltd

Founded in 1982, Amdocs is a leading software & services provider to the world's most successful communications and media companies. The Company enables its digital and network transformation through innovative solutions, delivery expertise and intelligent operations. Headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, Amdocs had revenue of $3.9 billion in fiscal 2017.

About PLDT Wireless Unit Smart Communications

PLDT is the leading telecommunications service provider in the Philippines. Through its principal business groups, fixed line, wireless and others, the Company offers a wide range of telecommunications services across the Philippines' most extensive fiber optic backbone and fixed line and cellular networks.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Amdocs' stock marginally declined 0.90%, ending the trading session at $69.50.

Volume traded for the day: 674.97 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.72%; previous three-month period - up 5.54%; past twelve-month period - up 17.50%; and year-to-date - up 6.14%

After yesterday's close, Amdocs' market cap was at $9.89 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.46.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors