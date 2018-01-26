Active-Investors: Free Research Report as United Technologies Posted Better Than Expected Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=UTX. United Technologies reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 23, 2018. The maker of elevators, jet engines, and other product's sales grew 7% on a y-o-y basis, and provided guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

United Technologies' sales totaled $15.68 billion, up 7% in Q4 2017 compared to sales of $14.66 billion in Q4 2016, including 5 points of organic sales growth and 2 points of foreign exchange. The Company's reported quarter numbers topped analysts' estimates of $15.4 billion.

For full year 2017, United Technologies' sales of $59.84 billion, up 5% compared to $57.24 billion in FY16, with 4 points of organic sales growth and 1 point of net acquisitions impact.

For Q4 2017, United Technologies' GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $397 million, or $0.50, compared to $1.01 billion, or $1.26 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included $0.90 per share for a charge related to tax law changes and $0.20 per share of net restructuring and other significant items. United Technologies posted adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, up 3% on a y-o-y basis and came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $1.56 per share.

United Technologies' full year 2017 GAAP net income of $4.55 billion, or $5.70 per share, compared to $50.06 billion, or $6.12 per share. The Company's 2017 results included $0.90 for Q4 2017 tax charge and $0.05 per share of net restructuring and other significant items compared to $0.48 in 2016. The Company's adjusted EPS of $6.65 increased 1% on a y-o-y basis.

United Technologies' Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Otis segment's sales grew 6% to $3.25 billion compared to $3.06 billion in Q4 2016, while its operating profit for the reported quarter came in at $470 million versus $516 million in the year earlier comparable quarter. Otis' new equipment orders increased 1% on a y-o-y basis at constant currency, with solid growth in the US and Europe and continued pricing pressure in China.

For Q4 2017, the UTC Climate, Controls & Security sales were $4.52 billion, up 6% versus $4.25 billion in Q4 2016, and its operating income came in at $636 million in the reported quarter versus $677 million in the year earlier same quarter. Equipment orders at UTC Climate, Controls & Security increased 9% organically.

The Pratt & Whitney division's net sales jumped 12% to $4.46 billion versus $3.99 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's reported quarter operating profit came in at $436 million compared to $409 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Commercial aftermarket sales were up 25% at Pratt & Whitney, and up 10% at UTC Aerospace Systems.

During Q4 2017, UTC Aerospace Systems' sales totaled $3.80 billion, up 6% compared to $3.60 billion in Q4 2016, while its operating profit for the reported quarter increased to $599 million versus $578 million in the year earlier same quarter.

United Technologies' full year 2017 cash flow from operations was $5.6 billion and capital expenditures were $2.0 billion.

Outlook for 2018

For FY18, United Technologies is forecasting adjusted EPS in the range of $6.85 to $7.10, total sales of $62.5 to $64.0 billion, including organic sales growth of 4% to 6% and free cash flow in the range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, United Technologies' stock rose 1.53%, ending the trading session at $137.75.

Volume traded for the day: 4.54 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.31 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.27%; previous three-month period - up 15.04%; past twelve-month period - up 24.14%; and year-to-date - up 7.98%

After yesterday's close, United Technologies' market cap was at $108.96 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.31.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.03%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

