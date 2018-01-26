Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Flagstar Reported Q4 FY17 and Full Year FY17 Results

Stock Monitor: Bank Mutual Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Flagstar's total interest income grew to $148 million from $111 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total interest expenses increased to $41 million in Q4 FY17 from $24 million in Q4 FY16. Flagstar's net interest income also increased to $107 million during the reported quarter from $87 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's net interest income after provision increased to $105 million in Q4 FY17 from $86 million in the year ago same quarter. Meanwhile, total non-interest income was $124 million during Q4 FY17 compared to $98 million in Q4 FY16.

The financial holding Company reported a net loss of $45 million, or $0.79 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net income of $28 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Adjusting for a non-cash charge to the provision for income taxes, Flagstar's adjusted net income was $35 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, outshining Wall Street's forecasts of $0.54 per diluted share.

For the full year FY17, the Company posted a net interest income of $390 million, rising 21% from $323 million in the last year. Flagstar's total non-interest income was $470 million during FY17 versus $487 million in FY16. Additionally, the Company reported a net income of $63 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $171 million, or $2.66 per diluted share, in FY16.

Earnings Metrics

During the reported quarter, the Company posted a negative return on average assets of 1.1%, versus a positive return on average assets 0.8% in the prior year's comparable quarter. The negative return on average common equity was 12.1% in Q4 FY17 compared to a positive return on average common equity of 8.6% reported in Q4 FY16.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 77.1% in Q4 FY17 compared to 76.7% in Q4 FY16. Net interest margin rose to 2.76% during Q4 FY17 from 2.67% in Q4 FY16. The tangible book value per share was $24.04 at December 31, 2017, compared to $23.50 at December 31, 2016. During Q4 FY17, fully phased-in Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio came in at 11.35, while fully phased-in Basel III tier 1 leverage ratio stood at 8.50.

Balance Sheet Analyzed

Flagstar's average total loans held for investment balance was $7.30 billion at the end of Q4 FY17 compared to $6.16 billion at the end of last year's corresponding quarter. In Q4 FY17, the average yield on total loans held for investment was 4.21% compared to 3.84% in Q4 FY16. Total average interest-earnings assets were $15.38 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, versus $12.82 billion recorded in Q4 FY16. In Q4 FY17, yield on average interest-bearing assets was 3.81% compared to 3.46% in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased to $6.82 billion in Q4 FY17 from $6.73 billion in Q4 FY16.

The Company had net non-performing assets held-for-investment of $37 million at December 31, 2017, compared to $54 million at December 31, 2016. Ratio of non-performing loans held-for-investment to loans held-for-investment was 0.38% at December 31, 2017, versus 0.67% at December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Flagstar Bancorp's stock marginally fell 0.53%, ending the trading session at $37.42.

Volume traded for the day: 198.50 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 167.50 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 2.38%; previous six-month period - up 15.39%; and past twelve-month period - up 40.25%

After yesterday's close, Flagstar Bancorp's market cap was at $2.14 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.94.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Savings & Loans industry.

