Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Cree's EPS Soared 133%

Stock Monitor: Lam Research Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CREE. Cree reported its second quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on January 23, 2018. The maker of energy-efficient lighting surpassed revenue estimates and provided guidance for the upcoming quarter. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Cree. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LRCX

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Cree most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CREE

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For its second quarter of fiscal 2018 ended December 24, 2017, Cree's revenue totaled $367.87 million, which represents a decline of 8% compared to revenue of $401.33 million for Q2 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $349.9 million.

For Q2 FY18, Cree's gross profit totaled $92.60 million compared to $140.57 million for Q2 FY17. The Company's gross margin for the reported quarter came in at 25.2% versus 35.0% in the year earlier same quarter.

Cree's GAAP net income was $13.72 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for Q2 FY18 compared to GAAP net income of $6.22 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for Q2 FY17. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's net loss was $1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $30 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the prior year's same quarter. Cree's non-GAAP earnings fell short of Wall Street's estimates of $0.02 per share.

Cree's Segment Results

During Q2 FY18, the Lightning products unit reported revenues of $144.62 million, representing 39% of overall revenue compared to segment revenue of $208.92 million in Q2 FY17, representing 52% of overall revenue.

For Q2 FY18, the LED products segment's revenue advanced 11% to $152.68 million compared to $138.04 million in Q2 FY17. The segment reflected 42% of the Company's total revenue in the reported quarter versus 34% in the prior year's same quarter.

The Wolfspeed segment's revenue surged 30% to $70.57 million on a y-o-y basis in Q2 FY18 compared to $54.36 million in Q2 FY17.

Cash Matters

As of December 24, 2017, Cree's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investment totaled $649.91 million compared to $610.94 million as of June 25, 2017. For H1 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities came in at $105.81 million compared to $119.72 million for H1 FY17.

Business Outlook

For its third quarter of fiscal 2018 ending March 25, 2018, Cree is forecasting revenue in a range of $335 million to $355 million. The Company is expecting GAAP net loss in the band of $20 million to $26 million, or $0.20 to $0.26 per diluted share, while non-GAAP net income is projected to be in a range of $3 million loss to a $3 million profit, or $0.03 loss per diluted share to $0.03 earnings per diluted share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Cree's stock dropped 3.50%, ending the trading session at $34.72.

Volume traded for the day: 2.30 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.52 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 3.12%; previous six-month period - up 30.97%; and past twelve-month period - up 20.43%

After yesterday's close, Cree's market cap was at $3.40 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors