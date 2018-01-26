Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2018) - Stompy Bot Corporation (CSE: BOT) ("Stompy Bot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract with ESL Gaming ("ESL"), a worldwide leader in eSports, pursuant to which ESL has agreed to produce, launch and administer the weekly ongoing tournament program for the Company's first party video game, Heavy Gear® Assault and, ultimately, the Company's portfolio of games. ESL targets more than 131 million global eSports audience members and has generated in excess of $696 million in revenue in 2017.

Vince McMullin, Chief Technology Officer of the Company, said: "Heavy Gear® Assault is uniquely positioned to bring ESL players together in international competition. We hope to continue expanding upon the successful launch of our title Heavy Gear® Assault on Steam Early Access by increasing user support through our ESL tournaments. We are also excited to introduce the use of the Company's newly acquired blockchain technology to provide ERC20 Redemption Tokens to match winners of the ESL tournaments. With 6.9 million users on ESL Play, we believe that ESL will enable a substantial audience to connect with the Heavy Gear® Assault franchise through weekly prized tournaments with the added incentive of the ERC20 Redemption Tokens".

About Stompy Bot

Stompy Bot Corporation is the world's first peer-to-peer, de-centralized digital entertainment company. Supporting video gamers, developers, and content creators - worldwide. Each day billions of consumers worldwide enjoy digital entertainment products. Stompy Bot plans to deliver a fully transparent distribution, publishing, and marketing platform for videogames and eSports events through our innovative tokenization system known as TokenPlay. Stompy Bot develops in-house entertainment technologies including video games and services.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, failure to enter into a definitive agreement and complete the Acquisition, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.