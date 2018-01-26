Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: General Electric Posted Q4 FY17 and Full Year FY17 Results

Stock Monitor: Briggs & Stratton Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GE. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) and full fiscal year 2017 (FY17) operating results on January 24, 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company General Electric. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BGG

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, General Electric most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GE

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 FY17, General Electric reported total revenues of $31.40 billion, which came in 5% below the $33.09 billion reported in the year ago same period. The Company's total revenue numbers also missed market consensus estimates of $32.87 billion.

The industrial conglomerate posted a loss from continuing operations of $10.01 billion, or $1.15 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to earnings from continuing operations of $3.48 billion, or $0.39 per diluted share, reported in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's industrial and other verticals non-GAAP earnings came in at $2.33 billion, or $0.27 per diluted share, for Q4 FY17 compared to $4.08 billion, or $0.46 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report non-GAAP earnings of $0.28 per diluted share.

For the full year FY17, the Boston, Massachusetts-based Company's total revenues stood at $122.09 billion versus $123.69 billion a year ago. The Company reported a loss from continuing operations of $5.91 billion, or $0.68 loss per diluted share, in FY17 compared to earnings from continuing operations of $9.13 billion, or $1.01 per diluted share, reported in FY16.

Operational Metrics

The Company's cost of sales increased to $25.69 billion in Q4 FY17 from $23.77 billion in Q4 FY16. General Electric's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) also increased to $4.63 billion in Q4 FY17 from $4.54 billion in the last year's comparable period. Furthermore, the Company's non-GAAP Industrial operating profit came in at $3.53 billion, or 11.2% of adjusted industrial revenues, in Q4 FY17 versus $5.23 billion, or 16.8% of adjusted industrial revenues, in Q4 FY16.

Segment Results

Industrial Segment - The Company's Industrial segment's total revenues came in at $32.21 billion for Q4 FY17, rising 3% from the $31.15 billion recorded in the year ago corresponding quarter. The segment reported profit of $3.54 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $5.84 billion in Q4 FY16.

The Industrial segment comprises of the following sub-segments:

During Q4 FY17, the Power sub-segment's revenues fell 15% to $9.42 billion y-o-y. Furthermore, the sub-segment's profit declined 88% to $260 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17.

The Renewable Energy sub-segment's revenues came in at $2.88 billion for the reported quarter, rising 15% y-o-y. The sub-segment's profit surged 25% to $203 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17.

The Oil & Gas sub-segment's revenues stood at $5.76 billion for Q4 FY17, rallying 69% from $3.40 billion in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the sub-segment posted a loss of $105 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a profit of $411 million during Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, the Aviation sub-segment's revenues came in at $7.22 billion versus $7.19 billion in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the sub-segment's profit rose 2% to $1.79 billion y-o-y in Q4 FY17.

The Healthcare sub-segment's revenues improved 6% to $5.40 billion y-o-y in Q4 FY17. The sub-segment's profit was also up by 13% to $1.16 billion y-o-y in Q4 FY17.

In Q4 FY17, the Transportation sub-segment's revenues were $993 million compared to $1.24 billion in the previous year's same quarter. In Q4 FY17, the sub-segment's profit declined 40% to $189 million y-o-y.

The Lighting sub-segment's revenues were down by 7% to $546 billion y-o-y. Furthermore, the sub-segment posted a profit of $50 million in Q4 FY17 versus $3 million in the last year's comparable quarter.

Capital - General Electric's Capital segment's total revenues declined 42% to $1.55 billion during Q4 FY17 from $2.65 billion in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the segment posted an operating loss of $6.57 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a profit of $215 million in the prior year's corresponding period.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the Company generated $6.99 billion in cash from its operating activities from continuing operations compared to $11.62 billion in the last year's same quarter. Meanwhile, adjusted industrial cash flow from operating activities was $7.76 billion during Q4 FY17 compared to $8.24 billion in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company reported cash and marketable securities of $82.0 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $92.4 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for FY18, General Electric is forecasting industrial and other verticals non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.00 to $1.07.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, General Electric's stock dropped 1.58%, ending the trading session at $16.18.

Volume traded for the day: 95.01 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 89.58 million shares.

After yesterday's close, General Electric's market cap was at $144.72 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.90.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.97%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors