Just Eat was the standout gainer on the FTSE 100 on Friday as RBC Capital Markets mulled over its M&A prospects. In a note in which it considered the most likely potential internet M&A scenarios, RBC said the company's cash reserves and more sophisticated data analytics could benefit Takeaway.com and provide greater firepower to compete with Delivery Hero in Germany. AstraZeneca shares rose as the company reported finding a statistically significant improvement in eight out of nine lung ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...