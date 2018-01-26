Clear Leisure Plc - Placing

26 January 2018

The board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is delighted to announce that it has today raised £350,000 (gross of expenses) through the placing of 58,333,334 new ordinary shares ("Placing Shares") at a price of 0.6p per share (the "Placing"). The Placing, which was over-subscribed, is with certain existing and new investors. The funds raised will be used for working capital purposes, the repayment of selected existing debt and to develop the Company's cryptocurrency strategy.

Application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading AIM with admission expected to occur on 1 February 2018. The Placing Shares will rankpari passuwith the existing ordinary shares of nominal value 0.25p each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares").

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 368,624,620 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of Clear Leisure, commented, "The Company has been presented with a unique opportunity to increase its presence in the mining of cryptocurrencies. We intend to execute this strategy at our earliest convenience, taking benefit in the current market interest in cryptocurrencies and be among the first companies on AIM to move into this potentially exciting sector in the UK.'

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. Under its existing investment policy the Company can seek new investment opportunities, in different sectors, including information technology. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk