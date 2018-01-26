Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market, 2025 - Key Players are General Electric, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, SunPower and Autodesk

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Analysis By Equipment (Lighting, Walls & Roofs, HVAC Systems), By Services, By Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global net-zero energy buildings (NZEBs) market is projected to reach USD 78.79 billion by 2025

Technological advancements coupled with stringent policies and programs are expected to considerably propel the demand and adoption of NZEBs. ZNE projects are targeting buildings such as schools, institutional buildings, corporate offices, and public buildings across the globe. The market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period on account of specified targets and regulations laid down by organizations striving to achieve sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. The U.S. consists of relatively more verified and emerging ZNE buildings than other countries. Projects are being undertaken to convert the districts into nearly-zero energy buildings and green buildings.

The regional laws, authorities, bodies, organizations, concerned government departments are working with regional architects, designers, builder & contractors, equipment manufacturers, and material suppliers to promote self-energy sufficient buildings. The large number of successful projects with the use of current technologies and design approaches have created awareness among the population regarding how realistic and achievable the net-zero energy goals are.

The industry is gaining momentum and is predicted to exhibit robust growth, creating lucrative opportunities for equipment producers, material suppliers, and service providers. HVAC systems are one of the most important and energy-consuming parts in the entire building structure. The HVAC systems segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to continue dominating the market over the forecast period.

The consulting & designing services segment is expected to grow at a notable rate and generate healthy revenue over the estimated duration. Furthermore, local and regional organizations are shifting their focus on the residential sector, which is also expected to drive the segment growth. The European region is likely to project a robust growth rate owing to the rising concerns for environment protection, stringent policies, building codes, and sustainability goals stated by the governments of the countries in this region. Large investments made by regional manufacturers and keen emphasis by the monitoring authorities on the adoption of net-zero energy buildings are the major influencing factors for the regional market's substantial growth over the forecast period.

In addition to the analysis of global net-zero energy buildings market trends, the report highlights the opportunities and barriers involved in achieving net-zero energy targets. Moreover, it provides a review on the investor opportunities with key questions answered from an investor's perspective. It also explains the significance of green buildings in improving a business.

Owing to the potential opportunities of the regional market, the energy performance and requirements for different climatic zones, particularly in the European region, is explained in the report. The U.S. accounted for the largest market share in 2016 on account of the large number of ZNE buildings in the country. As such, a list of ZNE verified buildings is provided so as to understand the country's pattern of adopting the technological concept along with its future demands for net-zero emerging buildings.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The net-zero energy is achievable globally with appropriate building codes, regulations, and monitoring irrespective of the climatic conditions and zones.

The ecological sustainability concept of NZEBs is applicable for almost all building types and sizes, including institutional buildings, university buildings, corporate offices, high-rise and low-rise apartments or bungalows, and manufacturing plants.

Upcoming U.S. projects to convert districts into net-zero energy buildings are expected to lead the country to capture a large market share over the forecast period.

The growing emphasis on converting or refurbishing existing buildings into self-sustainable ones is predicted to drive the market considerably.

The private sector is expected to witness wide opportunities from the globally increasing demand for ZNE infrastructure.

The residential buildings segment is expected to exhibit robust growth over the forecast period.

The walls & roofs segment is anticipated to grow considerably owing to the increasing upgrades and improvements carried out in walls & roofing products.

The European region is projected to exhibit robust growth and generate healthy revenue in the coming years, followed by Asia Pacific region, which is also predicted to grow considerably over the forecast period.

Prominent players in the industry include General Electric, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, SunPower Corporation, and Autodesk, Inc., among others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Net-Zero Energy Buildings - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation &Scope

3.2 Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Net-Zero Energy Buildings-Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.5 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1 Growing energy costs & ecological concerns and stringent building/energy regulations facilitating the need for ecofriendly, energy-efficient buildings

3.5.2 Energy saving functions leading to reduction in operational expenditures without compromising on comfort

3.6 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.1 Barriers to achieving net-zero energy

3.7 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.7.1 Transforming the market

3.8 Investment in Net-Zero Energy Buildings - Questions Answered

3.9 Benchmarks For The Energy Performance of NZEB in Different European Climatic Zones

3.9.1 Summary of Recommendations

3.10 List of ZNE Buildings in North America

3.11 Key Opportunities - Prioritized

3.12 Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market-Key Company Analysis, 2016

3.13 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.14 Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market-PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 NZEBs Market: Equipment Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 NZEBs Market: Equipment Analysis

4.2 Lighting

4.3 Walls & Roofs

4.4 HVAC Systems

4.5 Others



Chapter 5 NZEBs Market: Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 NZEBs Market: Services Analysis

5.2 Software

5.3 Consulting & Designing



Chapter 6 NZEBs Market: Building Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 NZEBs Market: Building Type Analysis

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Residential



Chapter 7 NZEBs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Altura Associates Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

Sage Electrochromics Inc. (SageGlass)

Solatube International Inc.

SunPower Corporation

Kingspan Group plc

Daikin Industries Ltd.

General Electric (GE)

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

CertainTeed

Siemens AG

