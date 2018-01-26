Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-26 / 16:30 *Francotyp-Postalia creates new jobs in Brandenburg * *Francotyp-Postalia (FP) is celebrating the expansion of its production site in Wittenberge, which will also see the creation of new jobs. The Mayor of Wittenberge as well as the State Secretary of the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of the State of Brandenburg attended the opening event.* *Berlin, 26 January 2018 -* Francotyp-Postalia (FP) is presenting the expansion of its production site for franking machines in Wittenberge to the public on 26 January 2018. The specialist for secure mail business and digital communication processes is expanding for the purpose of shortening routes between the production and shipment stages, thereby optimising the logistics within the company as part of its ACT strategy. FP is planning to add 14 additional jobs as part of the expansion, with nine vacancies already filled. Currently, 60 employees are based at the Wittenberge site. "The site has been a profitable production site since the beginning with the number of employees ever increasing. With the expansion now completed, we look forward to optimising the site even further," explains Dr Kai Fliegner, Managing Director of FP Produktionsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG. Apart from FP CEO/CFO Rüdiger Andreas Günther, the Mayor of Wittenberge, Dr Oliver Hermann, as well as the State Secretary of the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of the State of Brandenburg, Hendrik Fischer, attended the opening event. *Expansion optimises logistical structures* Since 2012, the Wittenberge production site houses the assembly of franking machines, manufacturing of spare parts and consumable material such as ink cartridges, as well as the global shipment of franking machines. As of 1 January 2018, Francotyp-Postalia has also moved the central factory and the Service Part Center, which ships spare parts and consumable materials all around the world, from the site in Achim, Lower Saxony, to the Wittenberge site. The shipment of the enveloping machines will also be moved there soon. Francotyp-Postalia is thereby standardising and optimising its logistics, as spare parts, accessories and consumable material no longer need to be sent to the Achim site for shipment to the customer and will instead all be shipped from Wittenberge. Beyond this production site, Francotyp-Postalia also operates eight sites for mail consolidation and digital mail processing. *For press enquiries please contact: * Caroline Schröder Tel: +49 (0)40 899 699 641 Email: fp-presse@fischerappelt.de *Company contact:* Karl R. Thiel, VP Corporate Communication Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 123 Email: kr.thiel@francotyp.com *Follow us on Social Media:* Facebook [1], LinkedIn [2], Twitter [3], Xing [4] and YouTube [5]. Or subscribe to our RSS Feed [6]. *About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)* The listed and globally operating FP group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert for secure mail business and digital communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP group offers products and services in the areas "Franking and Enveloping", "Mail Services" and "Software" for the efficient processing of mail, consolidation of business mail, and digital solutions for companies and authorities. The group achieved a turnover of more than 200 million euros in 2016. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. 