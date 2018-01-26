Repro-Med Systems Inc.: RMS Medical Products Named to 2018 OTCQX Best 50

CHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba RMS Medical Products (OTCQX: REPR) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2018 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2017.

"We are excited to be recognized in the OTCQX Best 50 list this year. This recognition finishes off a great year for RMS, where we had strong revenue growth, increased profitability, and we received clearance of our comprehensive FDA 510(k) for RMS' Freedom Integrated Infusion System," said Andy Sealfon, CEO of RMS. "I am looking forward to another great year at RMS."

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

