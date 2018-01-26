Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

The result of the merger between m2ocity and Homerider Systems, both pioneers in the remote meter reading, Birdz has just delivered its six millionth connected object to COBAS (Urban Community of South Arcachon Bay) in France. This is a record figure for this unique expertise serving the smart city and the quality of the urban environment. Water, energy, waste, temperature, pollution, noise and public lighting: Birdz' expertise spans the entire value chain from sensor design to data mining. This is a "promising start" for this Nova Veolia subsidiary.

Out with m2ocity and Homerider Systems and in with Birdz. These two Nova Veolia subsidiaries have merged to form a single entity. Coinciding with the creation of Birdz, Xavier Mathieu, Director General of Birdz, and Frédéric Van Heems, Director General of Veolia Water France, have just delivered the six millionth connected object to Hélène des Esgaulx, the president of COBAS (Urban Community of South Arcachon Bay).

Birdz now combines in the one entity all the skills and expertise of the two former companies, which means it can now address the entire value chain from the design of connected objects to data mining and including checking, transmission and analysis.

"The IoT ecosystem in France, as everywhere else in the world, is undergoing rapid change with the appearance of new standardized protocols and telecom companies rolling out connectivity networks. The aim of this merger is therefore to adapt and ensure we keep pace with these developments, and improve our response to the market's expectations," says Xavier Mathieu, Director General of Birdz. A systems integrator for its customers, from sensors through to exploiting the data collected, Birdz is therefore making this technological shift relying on interoperable communication networks and protocols in order to deliver the best service possible to its clients.

With millions of pieces of data collected every day, Birdz helps cities and industry reduce their consumption and improve their services.

"By combining all Veolia's IoT expertise, Birdz is perfectly aligned on the strategy to digitalize all Veolia's historic businesses serving local authorities, industry and ethical consumers," says Claire Falzone, Director General of Nova Veolia.

Birdz has strengthened its position as a major player in the IoT sector in France. A pioneer in smart water meters, it is rolling out its unique expertise to support smart cities and offers the market's broadest range of solutions for this ecosystem: water, energy, waste, temperature, air quality, noise, pollution, etc.

About Birdz

The result of the merger between Homerider Systems and m2ocity and a fully owned subsidiary of Nova Veolia, Birdz, a pioneer in smart water meters, uses its unique expertise to support the smart city. A major player in IoT in France, Birdz provides the ecosystem with the broadest range of solutions on the market for managing urban utilities and protecting the quality of the urban environment: water, energy, temperature, pollution, noise, public lighting, etc. Its expertise spans the entire value chain from sensor design to mining the millions of pieces of data collected.

www.Birdz.com

About Nova Veolia

Nova Veolia is a 100%-owned subsidiary of Veolia Water France, dedicated to the development of innovative services with a high digital content. An incubator of new business, Nova Veolia develops and markets, through specialized companies, services developed around high value-added expertise and know-how. Nova Veolia's innovative offer targets the new needs of public and private companies, whether or not they operate in the area of water.

www.nova.veolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005468/en/

Contacts:

Veolia Environnement

Press

Press Groupe Relations

Laurent Obadia Sandrine Guendoul

Stéphane Galfré Camille Maire

Tél 06 09 78 22 63

stephane.galfre@veolia.com