Freitag, 26.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Xetra-Orderbuch

Clear Leisure Plc - Resignation of Broker

26 January 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure' or "the Company')

Resignation of Broker

The board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) announces that it has received notice from Peterhouse Corporate Finance of its resignation as joint broker to the Company, with immediate effect.

SP Angel Corporate Finance is now sole broker and continues to act as the Company's nominated adviser.

-ends-

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 3407 0470
Jeff Keating / John Mackay / Charlie Bouverat

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. Under its existing investment policy the Company can seek new investment opportunities, in different sectors, including information technology. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk


