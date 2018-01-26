Clear Leisure Plc - Resignation of Broker

26 January 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure' or "the Company')

Resignation of Broker

The board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) announces that it has received notice from Peterhouse Corporate Finance of its resignation as joint broker to the Company, with immediate effect.

SP Angel Corporate Finance is now sole broker and continues to act as the Company's nominated adviser.

-ends-

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

