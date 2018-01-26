Next week the financial agenda is dotted with some big events, including a US policy announcement and the pivotal non-farm payroll numbers, with UK corporate updates including results from AstraZeneca, Glencore, Shell, SSE and Vodafone. UK data including a consumer lending and credit update from the Bank of England on Tuesday, with Governor Mark Carney being grilled at the House of Lords' economic affairs committee hearing on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday will be preceded by Gfk's consumer ...

