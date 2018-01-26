United States Specialty Injectable Generics Market 2014-2025: Growing Number of M&A to Expand Specialty Injectable Generics Portfolio

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Specialty Injectable Generics Market Analysis By Therapeutic Use (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Disorders), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Oncology accounted for the largest market share in 2016. This can be attributed to high cancer prevalence coupled with increasing number of ANDA approvals for its treatment

Central Nervous System is expected to grow at an exponential rate throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to high need for specialty injectables in the treatment of neurological diseases. This is encouraging key generic manufacturers to enter this therapeutic area

Level of competition is high as key players are adopting strategies, such as the development of new products and strategic collaborations & agreements to gain competitive advantage

Key players are engaged in the establishment of extensive distribution systems and mergers &acquisitions to capture a larger share

Pfizer, Inc. captured the largest share in 2016 and is involved in developing advanced technologies and formularies for high-quality generics

One of the major deals of Pfizer, Inc. was the acquisition of Hospira, Inc. in 2015, following which it captured a greater share of the generic injectables market in the U.S.

The U.S. specialty injectable generics market is expected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2025



High demand for cost-effective drugs for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, hepatitis, and infectious diseases is expected to create huge opportunities for manufacturers of specialty injectable generics. This has also encouraged many insurance companies to provide reimbursement for these products due to their low cost. According to FDA, generic drugs cost 80% to 85% lesser than branded drugs.



The affordability of these products can be attributed to elimination of certain processes, such as clinical trials, advertising, and other promotional activities. Moreover, in certain cases, a group of generic manufacturers receive approval for the commercialization of a single product. This creates pricing pressure and elevates competition, thereby resulting in the availability of cost-effective generics.



In addition, existing branded specialty injectables are expensive, thus limiting their adoption in the previous years. Increasing penetration of generic versions of these drugs and the entry of a large number of companies into the market has increased price competition, and this has resulted in the availability of drugs at affordable prices for patients. This has positively impacted emerging & price-sensitive countries and raised the demand for specialty injectable generics in the U.S.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1 Country Market Calculation

1.1.1 Country Market: Base Estimates

1.1.2 Global Market: CAGR Calculation

1.2 List of Secondary Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary



Chapter 3 U.S. Specialty Injectable Generics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Rising number of off-patent specialty drugs

3.1.1.2 Escalating demand for low cost specialty injectable generics

3.1.1.3 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.1.1.4 Growing number of mergers and acquisitions to expand specialty injectable generics portfolio

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Stringent regulatory framework for specialty injectable generics

3.1.2.2 Adoption of risk mitigation strategies by branded drug competitors

3.2 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.3 PET Analysis, by Factor (political & legal, economic, and technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 U.S. Specialty Injectable Generics Market: Company Market Share Analysis, 2016

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Pricing Trend Analysis, 2016



Chapter 4 U.S. Specialty Injectable Generics Market: Therapeutic Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 U.S. specialty injectable generics market: Therapeutic use movement analysis

4.2 Oncology

4.2.1 Oncology market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)

4.3 Cardiovascular

4.3.1 Cardiovascular market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)

4.4 CNS

4.4.1 CNS market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)

4.5 Infectious Diseases

4.5.1 Infectious diseases market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)

4.6 Autoimmune Disorders

4.6.1 Autoimmune disorders market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Others market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape



Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Uman Pharma

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Baxter

Par Pharmaceutical

Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teligent

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7rlb66/united_states?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716