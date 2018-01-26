Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Strategic Market Report 2016-2018 & 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) in US$ Million.
The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Arcserve (USA) LLC (USA)
- Asigra, Inc. (Canada)
- Barracuda Networks, Inc. (USA)
- CommVault Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Dell EMC (USA)
- eFolder, Inc. (USA)
- ExaGrid Systems, Inc. (USA)
- FalconStor Software, Inc. (USA)
- Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (USA)
- Hitachi Vantara Corporation (USA)
- International Business Machines Corporation (USA)
- NetApp, Inc. (USA)
- Oracle Corporation (USA)
- Quantum Corporation (USA)
- STORServer, Inc. (USA)
- Unitrends, Inc. (USA)
- Veeam Software (Switzerland)
- Vembu Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Veritas Technologies LLC (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)
A Prelude
Focus on Improving Backup Performance Bolsters PBBA Market Growth
Backup and Recovery Emerge Among Top IT Priorities
Top 10 IT Priorities by Company
Top Challenges Faced by Data Storage Managers
Threat of Data Loss Drives Demand for Efficient Data Backup Appliances
PBBAs Emerge to Address Backup and Recovery Challenges of Enterprises
PBBAs Improve Economics of Backup and Archiving Functions
Open Systems PBBAs Vs Mainframe PBBAs
Mainframes PBBA and Open Systems PBBA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Integrated PBBA Systems Growth Surpasses Target PBBA Systems Segment
Integrated PBBA Systems and Target PBBA Systems (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
High Initial Cost & Shortage of Skills
Key Market Challenges
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
EMC Leads the Global PBBA Market
Dell EMC and Veritas Lead the Global Integrated PBBA Market
Barracuda Leads Integrated PBBA Appliance Market in Unit Terms
Vendors Focus on Product Lines Revamp to Better Address the Needs of Target Segments
Vendor Focus on Fewer Appliance Models
A Strategy to Simplify Purchase Decisions
Vendors Increase Investments into PBBA Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Shift towards Disk-based Backups Augurs Well for PBBA Market
Shift towards Cloud Storage Threatens Tape-based Storage
Continued Advancements in Backup Technologies
Impracticality of Backup Window Concept Gives Rise to Continuous Data Protection
Flat Backups
Another Promising Backup Technology
Backup Appliances Continue to Find Favor
Proliferation of 3rd Platform Computing Technologies: Opportunity for PBBA Market
Opportunity Indicators
Global Spending on Public Cloud Computing for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Burgeoning Data Growth
Opportunities for PBBA Market
Big Data Boom
A Glance at Key Statistics
BYOD Trend Necessitates Focus on Backup & Recovery
IoT Adds to the Complexities of Data Backup
Focus Shifts from On-Premise Systems to Hybrid PBBA Systems
Purpose-Built Deduplicating Backup Appliances
Emerging to Resolve Backup Issues
Virtual Appliances
Ideal for Protecting Data at ROBO Locations
Instant Recovery Aids in Faster Recovery of Services
Disaster Recovery through Connectivity to Public Cloud Storage
Choosing Between Scale-up and Scale-out Architectures
Transforming Data Center Environment: A Business Case for PBBA Adoption
Virtualization: Impact on Data Protection & Recovery
Server Virtualization Enables Instant Recovery
Virtualized PBBAs
A New Opportunity for PBBA Vendors
Rising Demand for PBBA Systems from ROBO Market
Efficiency of Data Protection Improves with Data Deduplication
Data Deduplication Technology Drives Growth in Backup Appliances Market
Limited Adoption of Data Deduplication in Data Centers: Opportunity for PBBA Vendors
Backup & Recovery
Important Aspect of Database Administration
Protection Storage: The Next Level of PBBA
Reducing Backup Window
A Critical Requirement
PBBAs Find Adoption in Government Departments
SMBs: An Opportunity to Tap for PBBA Vendors
Cloud Storage Solutions: A Threat to PBBA Market
Growing Pressure of Compliance Fuels Market Growth
Regulations Governing Data Protection
Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)
Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)
EURO-SOX
Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPAA)
Data Protection Act (DPA) of 1984 (amended 1998)
California Senate Bill 1386
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Data Backup Appliance
An Introduction
Choosing a Data Backup Solution: A Glance at Factors Considered
Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)
A Conceptual Definition
The Need for PBBA
Functions Supported by PBBA
Data Deduplication
Virtual Tape Library (VTL) Functionality
Backing Up to the Cloud
Mainframe Connectivity
Replication
Factors Considered While Choosing a Backup Solution
Technical Expertise
Level of Expertise Required for Deployment of Various Backup Appliances
Physical Security & Malware Isolation
Level of Security Risk in Various Backup Appliances
Integration of Additional Services
Fully Engineered Solutions
Flexible Configuration
Number of Vendors
Types of PBBA
Target PBBA Systems
Integrated PBBA Systems
PBBA Systems by Type of Hosted Environment
Advantages of PBBAs
PBBA Protocols & Interfaces
PBBA Vs Other Data Protection Appliances
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Quantum Unveils Purpose-Built 4K Video Reference Architectures
Dell EMC Introduces Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IDPA)
Arcserve Releases Second-Generation Unified Data Protection (UDP) Appliance Series
Artisan Infrastructure Launches Neverfail HybriStor Data Protection Appliances
Barracuda Expands Barracuda Backup Product Range
Veritas Releases NetBackup 7.7 with Advanced Features
Barracuda Introduces Barracuda Backup Vx for Barracuda Backup
Unitrends Launches Recovery-Series Family of PBBAs
Highly Reliable Systems Announces NetSwap 600 Rack-Mounted Computer Backup NAS System
EMC Introduces Updates to Data Protection Portfolio with New Products
Dell Unveils Update to DR Series of De-duplication Appliances
Arcserve Launches Data Protection Appliance
Unitrends Adds Flash into Recovery Series of Integrated Backup Appliances
Sphere 3D Enhances QuikStor Backup Appliance
Barracuda Unveils SaaS Cloud-to-Cloud Backup
Vembu Launches Vembu BDR v3.0
Vembu Gains VMware Ready Status for BDR
Dell Software Unveils Dell DL4300 and DL1000 Backup and Recovery Appliances
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Hitachi Establishes Hitachi Vantara
eFolder Merges with Axcient
Thoma Bravo Takes Over Barracuda Networks
Dell Acquires EMC Corporation
Symantec Divests Veritas
HPE Debuts as an Enterprise Technology Leader
Quantum and Veeam Enter into Premier Technology Alliance Partnership
Sphere 3D Acquires Imation's RDX Product Line
Asigra and Kordia Partner
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Total Companies Profiled: 45
- The United States (35)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (6)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
- Middle East (1)
