Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Strategic Market Report 2016-2018 & 2024

The "Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) in US$ Million.



The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

A Prelude

Focus on Improving Backup Performance Bolsters PBBA Market Growth

Backup and Recovery Emerge Among Top IT Priorities

Top 10 IT Priorities by Company

Top Challenges Faced by Data Storage Managers

Threat of Data Loss Drives Demand for Efficient Data Backup Appliances

PBBAs Emerge to Address Backup and Recovery Challenges of Enterprises

PBBAs Improve Economics of Backup and Archiving Functions

Open Systems PBBAs Vs Mainframe PBBAs

Mainframes PBBA and Open Systems PBBA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Integrated PBBA Systems Growth Surpasses Target PBBA Systems Segment

Integrated PBBA Systems and Target PBBA Systems (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High Initial Cost & Shortage of Skills

Key Market Challenges



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

EMC Leads the Global PBBA Market

Dell EMC and Veritas Lead the Global Integrated PBBA Market

Barracuda Leads Integrated PBBA Appliance Market in Unit Terms

Vendors Focus on Product Lines Revamp to Better Address the Needs of Target Segments

Vendor Focus on Fewer Appliance Models

A Strategy to Simplify Purchase Decisions

Vendors Increase Investments into PBBA Market



3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Shift towards Disk-based Backups Augurs Well for PBBA Market

Shift towards Cloud Storage Threatens Tape-based Storage

Continued Advancements in Backup Technologies

Impracticality of Backup Window Concept Gives Rise to Continuous Data Protection

Flat Backups

Another Promising Backup Technology

Backup Appliances Continue to Find Favor

Proliferation of 3rd Platform Computing Technologies: Opportunity for PBBA Market

Opportunity Indicators

Global Spending on Public Cloud Computing for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Data Growth

Opportunities for PBBA Market

Big Data Boom

A Glance at Key Statistics

BYOD Trend Necessitates Focus on Backup & Recovery

IoT Adds to the Complexities of Data Backup

Focus Shifts from On-Premise Systems to Hybrid PBBA Systems

Purpose-Built Deduplicating Backup Appliances

Emerging to Resolve Backup Issues

Virtual Appliances

Ideal for Protecting Data at ROBO Locations

Instant Recovery Aids in Faster Recovery of Services

Disaster Recovery through Connectivity to Public Cloud Storage

Choosing Between Scale-up and Scale-out Architectures

Transforming Data Center Environment: A Business Case for PBBA Adoption

Virtualization: Impact on Data Protection & Recovery

Server Virtualization Enables Instant Recovery

Virtualized PBBAs

A New Opportunity for PBBA Vendors

Rising Demand for PBBA Systems from ROBO Market

Efficiency of Data Protection Improves with Data Deduplication

Data Deduplication Technology Drives Growth in Backup Appliances Market

Limited Adoption of Data Deduplication in Data Centers: Opportunity for PBBA Vendors

Backup & Recovery

Important Aspect of Database Administration

Protection Storage: The Next Level of PBBA

Reducing Backup Window

A Critical Requirement

PBBAs Find Adoption in Government Departments

SMBs: An Opportunity to Tap for PBBA Vendors

Cloud Storage Solutions: A Threat to PBBA Market

Growing Pressure of Compliance Fuels Market Growth

Regulations Governing Data Protection

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

EURO-SOX

Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Data Protection Act (DPA) of 1984 (amended 1998)

California Senate Bill 1386



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Data Backup Appliance

An Introduction

Choosing a Data Backup Solution: A Glance at Factors Considered

Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

A Conceptual Definition

The Need for PBBA

Functions Supported by PBBA

Data Deduplication

Virtual Tape Library (VTL) Functionality

Backing Up to the Cloud

Mainframe Connectivity

Replication

Factors Considered While Choosing a Backup Solution

Technical Expertise

Level of Expertise Required for Deployment of Various Backup Appliances

Physical Security & Malware Isolation

Level of Security Risk in Various Backup Appliances

Integration of Additional Services

Fully Engineered Solutions

Flexible Configuration

Number of Vendors

Types of PBBA

Target PBBA Systems

Integrated PBBA Systems

PBBA Systems by Type of Hosted Environment

Advantages of PBBAs

PBBA Protocols & Interfaces

PBBA Vs Other Data Protection Appliances



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Quantum Unveils Purpose-Built 4K Video Reference Architectures

Dell EMC Introduces Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IDPA)

Arcserve Releases Second-Generation Unified Data Protection (UDP) Appliance Series

Artisan Infrastructure Launches Neverfail HybriStor Data Protection Appliances

Barracuda Expands Barracuda Backup Product Range

Veritas Releases NetBackup 7.7 with Advanced Features

Barracuda Introduces Barracuda Backup Vx for Barracuda Backup

Unitrends Launches Recovery-Series Family of PBBAs

Highly Reliable Systems Announces NetSwap 600 Rack-Mounted Computer Backup NAS System

EMC Introduces Updates to Data Protection Portfolio with New Products

Dell Unveils Update to DR Series of De-duplication Appliances

Arcserve Launches Data Protection Appliance

Unitrends Adds Flash into Recovery Series of Integrated Backup Appliances

Sphere 3D Enhances QuikStor Backup Appliance

Barracuda Unveils SaaS Cloud-to-Cloud Backup

Vembu Launches Vembu BDR v3.0

Vembu Gains VMware Ready Status for BDR

Dell Software Unveils Dell DL4300 and DL1000 Backup and Recovery Appliances



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Hitachi Establishes Hitachi Vantara

eFolder Merges with Axcient

Thoma Bravo Takes Over Barracuda Networks

Dell Acquires EMC Corporation

Symantec Divests Veritas

HPE Debuts as an Enterprise Technology Leader

Quantum and Veeam Enter into Premier Technology Alliance Partnership

Sphere 3D Acquires Imation's RDX Product Line

Asigra and Kordia Partner



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sxgscn/global?w=5





