Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Markets 2016-2024: Increasing Cyber-Attacks and Physical Security Breaches Drive Demand

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) in US$ Million.
The report profiles 121 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Critical Infrastructure Protection
Need of the Hour
Outlook
Increasing Cyber-Attacks and Physical Security Breaches Drive Demand for CIP Systems and Devices
Major Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Approaches
Select Global Initiatives to Safeguard Critical Infrastructure
Rising Complexity of Attacks Fosters Demand for Advanced Security Technology
Major Challenges in the Road to Realizing Comprehensive CIP
Interconnectedness of Networks
Critical Infrastructures Become Plum Targets for Terrorists
Lack of Clarity about CIP at Government Level in Most Countries
CIP Solutions Remain an Expensive Proposition for Operators
Technical Challenges Plague CIP Market
Competitive Scenario
2. MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Rising Number of Adverse Incidents in Electric Infrastructure Pose a Major Concern
SCADA Leaves Critical Infrastructure Vulnerable to Attacks
Smart Grids
A Key Target for Cyber-Crime and Cyber Warfare
Critical Transport Infrastructure Protection Gains Priority
Significance of Disaster Management Information in CTIP
Remote Sensing and Geospatial Technologies: A Critical Component of CTIP Measures
Pros and Cons of Applying GIS Technology in CTI Disaster Management
Government Policy: A Key Growth Driver for CIIP Market
Smart Cities to Spur Adoption of CIP Solutions and Services
Safeguards against Cyber Terror Gains Priority in National CIP Strategies
Most Targeted Countries for Cyber-Attacks (2016)
Types of External IT Security Breaches in Organizations
Ranked in Order of Frequency of Occurrence
Type of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations
Ranked in Order of Frequency of Occurrence
Securing Critical Infrastructure Against Terrorist Attacks
Critical Infrastructure Vulnerability to Terrorism
Energy Sector
Water-Supply Infrastructure
Transportation
Susceptibility of Critical Infrastructure to Terrorist Attacks via the Internet
Physical Protection of Critical Infrastructure
Key Aspects
Preparedness and Prevention
Emergency Response and Mitigation Plans
Recovery
Need for Incentivizing CIP Implementation in Private Sector
Strategies for Reducing Vulnerability of Critical Infrastructure in Enterprises
Establishing Information Sharing Protocols
Robust Security Policy
Background Check and Staff Training
Technical Security
Physical Security Measures
Government Sector
A Major Revenue Contributor for Cyber Security Solutions
Priority for Cyber Threat Listed by Country
Cyber Security
A Critical Necessity in Banking and Finance Sector
Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector
Top Security Initiatives by Industry Segment
Identity & Access Management Solutions
An Opportune Market
Electronic Access Control
An Effective Strategy to Tackle Unauthorized Entry
Access Control in Government Sector
EACS
The Fastest Growing Product Segment in ESS Market
Smart Cards Outshines Legacy & Proximity Cards
Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card-based Access Control Technologies
Biometric EACS to Register Robust Growth in Coming Years
CCTV/Video Surveillance Market
The Largest Revenue Contributor for ESS
Favorable Legal, Social & Political Perspectives Boost the Market for CCTVs
Expanding Product Range to Become Domineering Theme
IACIPP Rolls-Out Extranet Platform to Safeguard Against Terror Attacks
Compliance to CIP not Foolproof Against Attacks
Personnel and Training (CIP-004-6)
Electronic Security Perimeter (ESP) (CIP-005-5)
Physical Security (CIP-006-6)
Incident Reporting and Response Planning (CIP-008-5)
3. INTRODUCTION TO CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION
What is Critical Infrastructure?
Infrastructure Interdependencies Amplify Risk of Failure
Critical Infrastructure Protection: An Introduction
Need for Critical Infrastructure Protection in Select Industry Verticals
Electric Utility Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Communications Industry
Water Utility Industry
Financial Services & Banking Sector
Transportation Systems
Food & Agriculture
Systems Use in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Cyber Security
Network Security Solutions & Services
Endpoint Security Solutions & Services
Application Security Solutions & Services
Content Security Solutions & Services
Risk & Compliance Management
Identity & Access Management Solutions
Other Security Solutions & Services
Perimeter Security
Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Video Surveillance
Access Control Systems
Card-Based Electronic Access Control Systems
Biometrics-Based Electronic Access Control Systems
Audio & Video-based EACS
in Brief
Keypad-Based Electronic Access Control Systems
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
Intel Security Launches Critical Infrastructure Protection ( CIP) for Electric Power Grid
HGH Infrared Systems Unveils Spynel-M Camera for Wide Area Surveillance
HGH Infrared Systems Introduces Spynel-M Surveillance Camera
Darktrace Unveils Industrial Immune System
Intel Security Releases Intel Security Critical Infrastructure Protection
Kaspersky Lab and ISA Introduce Joint Education Initiative for Tackling Cyber Threats
Airbus Defence and Space Unveils Keelback Net Sensor
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence Introduces IndustrialProtect
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence Introduces Financial Crime Alerts Service
Leidos Unveils Comprehensive Security Solution for NERC CIP Compliance of Utilities
Cassidian Introduces Spexer 500 Security Radar for CIP
VDT Direct Launches VDT Rapid Deployment Kit
Accu-Time Systems Universal Series Biometric Terminals
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Cyberbit Integrates Waterfall's Perimeter Defense for Industrial Control Systems
Lieberman Software's Rapid Enterprise Defense Suite Meets US Federal Government Cyber Security Regulations
Atlas Telecommunication and Terma Partner for T.react CIP Solutions
Torch Marketing and KNM Media Launch Critical Infrastructure Protection Event
Cisco and Thales to Co-Develop an Innovative Cybersecurity Solution
FRSC Takes Over KD Analytical Consulting
Honeywell Takes Over Xtralis
Terma Partners with Lockheed Martin for Critical Infrastructure Protection System
Northrop Grumman Secures CIP Contract from Internal Revenue Service
CCFC Partners BAE Systems Applied Intelligence for Developing Cyber Security Solutions
Terma, Lockheed Martin Mission Systems Partner for Field Testing T.react CIP
General Dynamics Secures NSA Certification for TACLANE-10G
Airbus Group, De Montfort University Partner for Developing CIP Solutions for SCADA
Airbus Secures Contract for VCCO from UK Ministry of Defence
Waterfall Security Installs Unidirectional Security Gateways at Two Japanese Sites
Airbus Defence and Space Acquires Outstanding Stake in Cassidian Optronics
BAE Systems Completes Take Over of Silversky
Lockheed Martin Takes Over Industrial Defender
Thales to Acquire Cybersecurity Services & Solutions of Alcatel-Lucent
AlertEnterprise Partners with Convergint Technologies for Sales of Logical-Physical Security Convergence Software
BAE Systems Detica Renamed as BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
SpotterRF Integrates M600C Surveillance Radar in City of San Diego Security Network
AlertEnterprise, SAP Ink Worldwide Reseller Agreement
Tripwire, NetApp Secure Contract for CIP Solutions from US Utilities
High Water Advisors Partners with AlertEnterprise for Developing CIP solutions
Raytheon to Collaborate with Department of Homeland Security for ECS Program
TPAO Selects Dallmeier Recording Devices
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/znwwv8/global_critical?w=5
