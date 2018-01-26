Vista Partners LLC: Atossa Genetics Receives Additional Sell Side Support & Coverage - Shares Surge

SAN FRANCISO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Seattle based Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) is a clinical-stage drug company developing novel, proprietary therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions. They believe their innovative therapies and delivery methods can transform breast cancer treatment.

Early Friday morning shares of Atossa Genetics surged almost 40% and are currently up ~25% with 13,560,000 having traded. The average trading volume is 2,180,000 shares per day.

This week Atossa Genetics received additional support and sponsorship from both Vista Partners LLC and Maxim Group as both firms published favorable reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage with a "buy" & set a 12-month price target of $2/share.

Vista Partners Managing Director John F. Heerdink, Jr. stated, "During the fourth-quarter 2017, Atossa Genetics announced that they have started a new program to deliver CAR-T cells into the ducts of the breast for the potential targeted treatment of breast cancer. CAR-T has been the subject of much attention recently. In October 2017, pioneer CAR-T company Kite Pharma was acquired for ~$12B billion by Gilead (GILD). This week Celgene (CELG) announced that they are acquiring Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO) for approximately $9 billion."

