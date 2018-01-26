Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Analysis to 2025: Market is Expected to Reach USD 6.35 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Analysis By Product (Reflector, Refractor), By Application (Utility, Commercial), By Concentration Level (High, Low), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, and MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By level of concentration, low concentrated photovoltaic is likely to be the fastest-growing segment at a revenue-based CAGR of 10.8% from 2017 to 2025. This is owing to innovations resulting in highly efficient products

The commercial application segment is expected to exhibit a 9.0% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 in terms of revenue. This can be attributed to increasing number of installations in manufacturing facilities as well as private buildings

In terms of revenue, the reflector product segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8% from 2017 to 2025 owing to rapidly increasing demand for low concentration photovoltaics made from mirrors

By volume, Asia Pacific accounted for just over 50.0% of the global market in 2016 on account of rapidly growing capacity additions in China and India

accounted for just over 50.0% of the global market in 2016 on account of rapidly growing capacity additions in and The installed capacity of CPV in Middle Eastern and African countries was 66.8 MW in 2016, backed by commissioning of projects in countries such as South Africa , Morocco , and Jordan

, , and Manufacturers are constantly working on introducing new products with improved efficiencies and reduced quantities of silicon

The global concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) market is expected to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2025 at a 10.1%



Demand for concentrated photovoltaic is anticipated to register rapid growth owing to its ability to harness solar energy in areas with no space constraints.



CPV technology is yet to gain worldwide acceptance and manufacturers are constantly engaged in developing new modules with improved efficiency. Growing popularity of PV has overshadowed the efficiency and advantages of CPV. However, the technology shows great promise owing to its scalability and efficiency.



Globally, Asia Pacific is the largest market for CPV. Presence of a large number of module manufacturers, coupled with favorable government initiatives, is driving the demand for this technology. The advantage of low labor cost and introduction of smaller rooftop systems are also expected to boost market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1. Research methodology

1.2. Research scope &assumptions

1.3. List of data sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market snapshot



Chapter 3. Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market segmentation & scope

3.2. Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Raw material trend

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Market driver analysis

3.5.2. Market restraint analysis

3.6. Concentrated photovoltaic market - SWOT analysis, by factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.7. Industry analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4. Concentrated Photovoltaic Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Concentrated photovoltaic market: Product movement analysis

4.2. Reflectors

4.3. Refractors



Chapter 5. Concentrated Photovoltaic Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Concentrated photovoltaic market: Application movement analysis

5.2. Utility

5.3. Commercial



Chapter 6. Concentrated Photovoltaic Market: Level of Concentration Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Concentrated photovoltaic market: Level of concentration movement analysis

6.2. High concentration photovoltaic

6.3. Low concentration photovoltaic



Chapter 7. Concentrated Photovoltaic Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market share analysis

8.2. Vendor landscape

8.3. Competitive environment - Snapshot

8.4. Company market positioning

8.5. Strategy framework



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



Magpower SA

Saint-Augustin Canada Electric Inc.

Zytech Solar

Ravano Green Powers

Solar Junction

SunPower Corporation

Suncore Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd.

Morgan Solar

Chroma Energy

Akhter Solar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4758m/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716