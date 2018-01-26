Global Veterinary Imaging Market 2014-2025 - A $3.27 Billion Market Opportunity

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Veterinary Imaging Market Analysis By Product (Instrument, Reagents, Services, PACS), By Animal Type, By End-use, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary imaging market is expected to reach USD 3.27 billion by 2025.

The veterinary medicine field experienced immense technological developments in the last 20 years. Various technologies of human medical practice are being adopted for diagnosis and treatment of animals. Advancements in technologies are expected to fuel growth. For instance, launch of portable imaging equipment with battery charge is propelling the adoption of these systems in the following years.

Imaging devices help veterinarians and technicians in the diagnosis and management of zoonotic diseases. These instruments also assist in the diagnosis of injuries. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies coupled with growing awareness about animal health are some of the factors expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine was the first to use EQUIMAGINE, a diagnostic tool for horses. This device has 2 imaging C-arms that help in scanning all body parts of a horse. It also captures 2D CT images. This system is also currently being used in the diagnosis of diseases that affect horses.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases

Rising number of pet owners & veterinary practioners

Rising demand for imaging devices

Technological advancements

Restraints



High cost of imaging devices

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic tools to reduce mortality and morbidity is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Instruments held the dominant share owing to their increasing adoption in reference laboratories and other animal healthcare facilities.

The MRI segment is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years owing to rising awareness about their benefits in animal disease diagnosis.

Multi-slice CT scan systems are anticipated to gain popularity over the forecast period.

Small companion animals held the dominant share as of 2016 owing to increasing adoption of pets and concern about their well-being.

Veterinary hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share as of 2016 due to increase in adoption of imaging devices in animal health care facilities.

The North America veterinary imaging market held the dominant share as of 2016 owing to increasing number of animal healthcare settings and awareness among pet owners in this region.

Asia Pacific regional industry is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR owing to increase in the number of veterinary care facilities and investments in animal healthcare.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.; SOUND; GE Healthcare; and Toshiba Corporation held the dominant share of the market owing to their wide offerings of technologically advanced products and regional presence.

Competitors are adopting strategies such as launch of new products, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansion to gain competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Region Wise Market Calculation

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Veterinary Imaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Veterinary Imaging - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Veterinary Imaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Veterinary Imaging Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Instrument

4.3 Reagents

4.4 Services

4.5 PACS

4.5.2 RIS

4.5.3 CVIS



Chapter 5 Veterinary Imaging Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Veterinary Imaging Market: Animal Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Small Companion Animals

5.3 Large Animals

5.4 Others



Chapter 6 Veterinary Imaging Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Veterinary Imaging Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.2 Hospitals/Clinics

6.3 Reference Laboratories

6.4 Others



Chapter 7 Veterinary Imaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Animal Type, Application, and End-use

7.1 Veterinary Imaging Market Share By Region, 2016 & 2025

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 MEA



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Strategy Framework

8.2 Market Participation Categorization

8.3 Company Profiles



IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Esaote SpA

Sound

GE Healthcare

Universal Medical Systems Inc.

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.

VetZ Ltd

Carestream Health INC.

SUNI Medical Imaging Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vb88ps/global_veterinary?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716