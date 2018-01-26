Global Polyglycerol Market Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Polyglycerol Market Analysis By Product (PG2, PG3, PG4, PG6, PG10), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polyglycerol market is expected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR 10.7%
Growing consumption of food additives to improve properties such as flavor, thickening, color, texture, sweetness, shelf life, nutrition content and emulsification in finished products of nutrition industry will propel market demand.
The European Commission passed regulation (EC) No. 1333/2008, intended for the fortification of additives in domestic food & beverage industries. Moreover, in May 2013, the China government announced National Food Safety Standards (NFSSs), meant for standardizing application, label, and specification for marketing of food additives at domestic level. Regulatory support aimed at labeling food additives is expected to have a positive impact on market in the near future.
Strong demand for processed foods on account of developments in food processing and preservation technologies like cold storage, climate control storage and pasteurization is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to show major growth on account of increasing processed foods production and innovation in segments including bakery & confectionery, dairy, oils and meat products.
Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:
- Increasing demand for cream and moisturizer owing to growing consumer awareness along with rising disposable income is expected to augment industry growth
- Global PG2 demand in polyglycerol is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of volume owing to Extensive use of PG-2 in the food industry as a food additive and as an emulsifier is responsible for propelling growth over the forecast period
- PG-6 is derived from natural vegetable resources which makes highly compatible with natural ingredients which has led to its increasing use in nature based sun care and skin care products
- Global polyglycerol demand in food and beverage is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % in terms of volume due toIncreasing demand for polyglycerol esters as aerating agents in cakes and sponge in order to improve texture, volume and whipping ability
- In November 2015, Spiga Nord announced that its research and development team was engaged in the development of a new polyglycerine formulation which complies with requirements established by Cosmos and Ecocert for raw materials used in cosmetic formulations
- In November 2014, Lonza Consumer Care authorized KODA Care, a division of KODA Distribution Group, Inc., to be their exclusive distributor of hygiene and personal care products in designated regions of North America
