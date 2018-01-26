Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market 2014-2017 & 2022 - Airside Lighting, Landside Lighting & Terminal Lighting

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Commercial Airport Lighting Market: 2014 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes and forecasts commercial airport lighting market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of past year along with forecast from 2014 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Million).



The report gives a transparent view of the commercial airport lighting market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendor's operative in commercial airport lighting market. To understand the competitive landscape of commercial airport lighting market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The report offer market attractiveness analysis, wherein types, divisions, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.

The study provides a crucial view on commercial airport lighting market by segmenting the market based on type, divisions and regional segments. All the type, divisions and regional segments of commercial airport lighting market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2022.



In terms of type segment which includes airport beacon, visual glideslope indicator, visual approach scope indicator (VASI), precision approach path indicator (PAPI), runway lighting, runway edge lighting, taxiway lighting, and obstruction lighting. Further, on the basis of the division, the market for commercial airport lighting is segmented into airside lighting, landside lighting, and terminal lighting.



The major participants in the commercial airport lighting market are Honeywell International Inc., Philips, Safegate, Avlite Systems, Siemens AG, Cooper Industries, Airfield Lighting, Manairco Inc., GE, Goodrich Lighting Systems and Astronics.

Scope of the Report



Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market: Type Segment Analysis

Airport Beacon

Visual Glidescope Indicator

Visual Approach Scope Indicator (VASI)

Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI)

Runway Lighting

Runway Edge Lighting

Taxiway Lighting

Obstruction Lighting

Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market: Division Segment Analysis

Airside Lighting

Landside Lighting

Terminal Lighting

Companies Featured



Honeywell International Inc

Avlite Systems

Goodrich Lighting Systems

Airfield Lighting

Manairco Inc

Philips

Siemens AG

Cooper Industries

Safegate

GE

Astronics

