Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market 2014 - 2025: Increasing Use of Technology Driving Demand for Intelligent Parcel Lockers and Delivery Terminals

The "Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis By Deployment Location (Indoor, Outdoor), By End Use (Government, Retail, Shipping & Logistics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated parcel delivery terminals market is expected to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2025

The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the rapidly increasing volumes of parcel shipping. Such a considerable increase in volume is primarily driven by the growth in e-commerce market and cross-border deliveries globally. In addition, the increasing demand for alternative delivery solutions is also fueling the market growth.

Automated parcel delivery terminals are increasingly becoming the preferred alternative delivery solution as it helps in reducing the cost incurred in the logistics chain. In addition, it helps in increasing efficiency in deliveries and generating new market opportunities. These terminals find a high adoption across the globe as they offer great convenience to both the customer and seller. The terminals allow the customer to collect their packages at any time of the day as per their convenience.

They also help sellers and logistics providers to avoid losses incurred due to last mile delivery failures or re-attempt deliveries. Moreover, the terminals are equipped with POS devices that facilitate cash on delivery through cards, thus allowing cashless and easy payments for parcels.

The increasing penetration of internet, smartphones, and Internet of Things (IoT) is further responsible for driving the demand for intelligent parcel lockers or delivery terminals. The smartphones provide great ease in verifying, tracking, and streamlining the transactions.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Indoor deployment location emerged as the dominant segment in 2016 due to factors such as low threats of vandalism and burglary. Moreover, parcels are easier to maintain in indoor locations as they can be recovered even in adverse weather conditions.

Retail is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing end-use segment owing to advantages such as ease in handling parcel deliveries offered by automated parcel delivery terminals.

Europe accounted for a significant market share and was valued at USD 248.0 million in 2016. However, the North American region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2017 to 2025, owing to the increased internet and smartphone penetration.

accounted for a significant market share and was valued at in 2016. However, the North American region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2017 to 2025, owing to the increased internet and smartphone penetration. Key industry participants in the market include Bell and Howell, LLC, InPost Ltd., Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd., Cleveron AS, KEBA AG , Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Neopost Group, TZ Ltd., ByBox Holdings Ltd., and ENGY Company, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals - Value Chain Analysis

3.1.1 Vendor landscape

3.2 Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1 Growing volumes of parcels across cross-borders and e-commerce industry

3.3.2 Increasing demand for alternative delivery solutions

3.3.3 Market restraint analysis

3.3.3.1 Growing threats of burglary and vandalism

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market: Company Ranking

3.6 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Deployment Location Outlook

4.1 Automated parcel delivery terminals market share by deployment location, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Indoor

4.3 Outdoor



Chapter 5 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals End-use Outlook

5.1 Automated parcel delivery terminals market share by end-use, 2016 & 2025

5.2 Government

5.3 Retail

5.4 Shipping & Logistics

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Regional Outlook



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Cleveron AS

NeoPost Group

Winnsen Industry Co. Ltd.

TZ Limited

ByBox Holdings Limited

InPost Ltd.

Bell and Howell LLC

ENGY Company

KEBA AG

