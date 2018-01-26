Global Clinical Trial Management System Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Partnerships Between Biopharma Companies and CROs is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Clinical Trial Management System Market by End User (Pharma & Biopharmaceutical Co., Medical Device Co., CROs), Delivery Mode (Web Hosted, On-premise, Cloud-based), Type (Enterprise, Site), Component (Software, Services) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CTMS market is projected to reach USD 1,065.6 million by 2022 from USD 590.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.6%.

The major factors driving the growth of the CTMS market include the increasing partnerships between biopharma companies and CROs, rising number of ongoing clinical trials, rising government funding & grants to support clinical trials, availability of advanced CTMS solutions, and growing customer base for CTMS solutions. However, the major market restraints are limited awareness among researchers about the advantages of CTMS solutions and budget constraints faced by the emerging countries.



On the basis of delivery mode, the global CTMS market is segmented into web-based (on-demand), licensed enterprise (on premise), and cloud-based (SaaS) segments. The cloud-based (SaaS) segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions in medical research studies owing to various benefits offered by them such as low cost, high security, privacy, and easy accessibility from any device.



On the basis of component, the CTMS market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is expected to have the largest share of the market. This is mainly attributed to the fierce competition in the pharmaceutical industry to introduce cost-effective novel drugs in the market, increased adoption of CTMS due to advantages provided by the same among various end users, and increasing number of clinical trials.



Geographically, the CTMS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. The APAC market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing government funding to support clinical trials, the presence of less stringent regulatory guidelines as compared to developed nations, a large patient base, faster rate of patient recruitment for clinical trials than mature nations, low operating costs for conducting clinical trials, shortage of trial volunteers in Europe and North America, and the growing number of pharmaceutical companies and CROs are fueling the growth of the APAC CTMS market.

The major players in the market included are Oracle (US), Medidata Solutions (US), PAREXEL (US), Bioclinica (US), Bio-Optronics (US), and IBM (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Clinical Trial Management Systems Market, by Type



7 Clinical Trial Management Systems Market, by Delivery Mode



8 Clinical Trial Management System Market, by Component



9 Clinical Trial Management System Market, by End User



10 Clinical Trial Management Systems Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



Arisglobal

Bio-Optronics

Bioclinica

DSG

DZS Software Solutions

Datatrak

ERT

Forte Research Systems

IBM

Mastercontrol

Medidata Solutions

Mednet Solutions

Oracle

Parexel

Veeva Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8tbq49/global_clinical?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716