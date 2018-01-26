Timberline Resources Corporation: Timberline Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB: TLRS) ("Timberline" or the "Company") today announced consolidated financial results for its first fiscal year 2018 quarter which ended December 31, 2017. A summary of selected financial results is presented in the following table:

($US 000's, except earnings per share) Quarter Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 Consolidated net loss $(329) $(327) Consolidated net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.01) (0.01) Mineral exploration expenses 26 46 Working capital 119 121

Timberline reported a consolidated net loss of $0.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, including exploration expenditures of $26 thousand. The Company's exploration expenditures during the quarter continued to be curtailed to conserve cash. The Company completed a private placement during the quarter and continues to seek capital for the advancement of the Talapoosa gold and silver project in Nevada. The Company expects, subject to having sufficient capital, to continue to advance the Talapoosa project toward a pre-feasibility study and further development.

Timberline's President and CEO, Steve Osterberg, commented, "We are pleased to see recent strengthening in the precious metal commodities markets. We continue to believe that Talapoosa is an excellent project, and we have received significant interest in developing the potential of the project. We have advanced our understanding of the metallurgy and processing alternatives for mineralized material at Talapoosa, and we have confirmed our belief that results from the project can meet or exceed those estimated in the May 2015 Talapoosa Preliminary Economic Assessment."

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation is focused on advancing district-scale gold exploration and development projects in Nevada, including its Talapoosa project in Lyon County where the Company has completed and disclosed a positive preliminary economic assessment. Timberline also controls the 23 square-mile Eureka project lying on the Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. At Eureka, the Company continues to advance its Lookout Mountain and Windfall project areas. Exploration potential occurs within three separate structural-stratigraphic trends defined by distinct geochemical gold anomalies. Timberline also owns the Seven Troughs property in northern Nevada, known to be one of the state's highest grade, former producers.

Timberline is listed on the OTCQB where it trades under the symbol "TLRS" and on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TBR".

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding seeking or obtaining capital for the advancement of Talapoosa, completing a pre-feasibility study for and further development of Talapoosa, strengthening of precious metals markets, the status of Talapoosa, results of interest in developing the potential of Talapoosa, processing alternatives for Talapoosa, and whether results of the project can meet or exceed those estimated in the May 2015 PEA, advancement of projects, and exploration potential. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Timberline Resources Corporation, its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to changes in the Company's business resulting in changes in the use of proceeds, and other such factors, including risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2016. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

