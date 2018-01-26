SBLC/ Trade Finance Specialist, Bachmann & Welser signs Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Blend Financial Services Limited

EDINBURGH, Scotland, January 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bachmann & Welser Capital Ltd ("Bachmann & Welser"), the growing specialist in Standby Letters of Credit (SBLC), Trade Finance and other Banking Instruments, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Blend Financials Services Ltd ("Blend"), an Indian company founded in 1997 with a focus on Trade Finance, Corporate and Financial advisory and project funding. Blend has offices in the Dubai, UK, Singapore, Kenya, USA and India.

Highlights:

MoU signed with Trade Finance Specialist, Blend Financial Services Ltd

Bachmann & Welser and Blend to collaborate providing funding solutions to clients globally

Bachmann & Welser to expand operations into South America and South East Asia

and The Agreement shall be valid for one year

Under the MoU agreement, Bachmann & Welser will, for a period of one year, work with Blend to explore financing options for trade transactions. Both parties believe there are a number of opportunities to explore in the Trade finance.

Edward Bachmann, Bachmann & Welser's CEO commented: "We are delighted to announce this MoU with Blend Financial Services Ltd and we look forward to working with them in establishing a strong presence in India and beyond. Blend is a major player in the Asian Trade Finance arena with partnerships with major names."

"Our combined experience in the Trade Finance industry makes us well placed to create innovative, reliable and safe solutions for our clients especially those in the emerging markets. Our team's expertise, gained over many years, has been pivotal to attracting and securing collaborations with quality partners such as, Blend."

About Bachmann & Welser Capital

Bachmann & Welser Capital Ltd is aUnited Kingdombased Standby Letter of Credit and Trade Finance Specialist founded by former City of London Financiers and Investment Bankers. Through its worldwide partnerships, the company is able to provide unique financial solutions for its clients.

