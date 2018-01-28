TBM Consulting Hires Senior Operations Leader, John Wynne, To Lead European Consulting Business

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TBM Consulting Group announced today that John Wynne has joined the company as Managing Director of TBM Europe. In his role, Mr. Wynne will lead all aspects of the European team.

Gary Hoover, TBM Vice President, said, "As we continue to build TBM's global capability and capacity, John brings a powerful set of skills having led many successful business transformations. Few truly know how to create and sustain breakthrough performance from end-to-end. Even fewer can lead this change from an executive level down to the point of impact. John has done both. We are fortunate to have John join TBM at this moment and know he will bring tremendous value to our clients."

Mr. Wynne has 24 years of industry experience and joins TBM Consulting from Parker Hannifin.Most recently, he was the Supply Chain Manager for Parker's Pneumatic Division with P&L responsibility for locations across six countries. He was previously Group Lean Manager for Parker's $1B European Fluid Connector Group where he led change across 26 locations in nine countries across the globe. Prior to his 13-year tenure with Parker Hannifin, Mr. Wynne held leadership roles with Colfax Corporation and Avery Dennison.During this time, John worked in Germany for seven years in progressive leadership positions and became proficient in German.

Mr. Wynne is a graduate of Cardiff University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.He later completed a Supply Chain Management Development Program at Penn State University in the United States.

TBM Consulting Group, founded in 1991, is a management consulting firm with emphasis on operations and supply chain consulting for manufacturers and distributors. TBM's work has been documented in the acclaimed book, Lean Thinking, by Womack and Jones. TBM has a proven track record including thousands of successful case studies with demonstrated results in performance improvement and accelerated value creation. The firm started European operations in 1994. Since then, TBM has worked with companies across 30 different countries throughout EMEA. Learn more at www.tbmcg.com.