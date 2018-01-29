The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 29.01.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 29.01.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA XS0343698790 KRED.F.WIED.08/18 MTN LS BD02 BON GBP N

CA XFRA XS0343877451 CREDIT AGR.LN 08/18 MTN BD02 BON EUR N

CA XFRA XS1010220991 EUR. BK REC.DEV.14/18 MTN BD02 BON BRL N

CA XFRA XS1354256643 DEKA MTN IS.16/18 BD02 BON EUR N

CA 4TR XFRA VGG885761061 THUNDERBIRD RESORTS INC. EQ01 EQU EUR N