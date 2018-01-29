Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded owner's engineer services assignment for a gas-fired cogeneration power plant project in Thailand

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 29 January 2018 at 9.00 am (EET)

Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited (GPSC) has awarded Pöyry with an owner's engineer services assignment for Central Utility Plant 4, Phase 1 (CUP4.1), a 48 MW, 140 t/h gas-fired cogeneration power plant project in Rayong, Thailand.

This first phase of the project will consist of one gas turbine, one heat recovery steam generator(HRSG) with supplementary firing, steam and power distribution network to industrial consumers and auxiliary systems to support future expansion. The plant will provide reliable and cost-competitive electricity and steam to industrial users in Hemaraj Eastern Industrial Estate in Thailand.

Pöyry's assignment includes assistance in project management, design review, site supervision services, quality assurance and control and commissioning supervision. The overall schedule for Pöyry's services is about 2 years.

This is a continuation of Pöyry's earlier assignment in the same project where Pöyry has been involved as Owner's Engineer during the development phase, providing technical advisory services to the project owner.

"We are very pleased to continue our good co-operation with GPSC in executing this important project. This is one of the first power plant projects using the new Siemens SGT 800B5 gas turbine, allowing greater efficiency in this size range. This award further strengthens our position in the Thermal Power & Renewable Energy field in Thailand, where we have had a substantial role in the design and construction of about 50 power plant projects and are the leading international power sector consulting engineering company in the country." says Petteri Härkki, Regional Director of Pöyry.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order has been recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H2 2017.

For further information, contact:

Petteri Härkki

Managing Director Thailand and Regional Manager Asia I, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy

Pöyry

Tel. +66 81 854 3712

Did you know?

Pöyry has had substantial involvement in the design and construction of 60,000 MW of thermal power projects all over the world

Pöyry has been owner's engineer in over 40 major thermal power plant projects in the last ten years alone.

Pöyry is one of the largest power sector consulting engineering companies in South East Asia, involved in over 30,000 MW of on-going thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects in the region.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

