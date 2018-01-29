Integrated cash management and sweep solution enables Ovata Capital to increase operational efficiencies, minimize risk, and increase yield



NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, 2018-01-29 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, a leading provider of treasury solutions, today announced the successful onboarding of Ovata Capital Management, a Hong Kong-based hedge fund manager. Ovata is leveraging Hazeltree Cash Manager which is fully integrated with BNY Mellon's Liquidity DIRECT, an industry-leading multi-currency investment platform that enables clients to harness BNY Mellon's full suite of cash, treasury, collateral, financing, trading and custody services. The combined BNY Mellon-Hazeltree solution helps Ovata streamline cash management processes and reduce counterparty and operational risks while improving liquidity and yield.



Ovata Capital chose Hazeltree Cash Manager for its proven ability to easily aggregate and centralize cash balances across global counterparties; optimize cash usage and maximize yield while minimizing currency exposure; and seamlessly automate cash movements with Hazeltree's OneClick Post to its fully integrated wire management system.



"This integrated solution allows us full transparency around our cash balances and margin requirements across all of our counterparties. Hazeltree provides us with an efficient centralized systematic approach to optimize our treasury function across cash and margin and eliminates the need to use multiple counterparty portals," said Nicholas Bloom, Ovata Capital's Chief Operating Officer. "As we launched our fund, we were impressed with Hazeltree's smooth and fast implementation process, its knowledgeable team, and the tight integration with BNY Mellon Liquidity DIRECT."



"We are pleased to offer Ovata our integrated solution which efficiently manages cash needs while investing balances to improve performance," said Jonathan Spirgel, Head of Global Liquidity and Segregation Services at BNY Mellon Markets. "The combined solution will help Ovata streamline their cash management processes as well as enable state-of-the-art robust investment capabilities and controls around managing balances."



"We are excited to be providing Ovata with an effective treasury solution to centralize its cash management function," said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. "We look forward to enabling Ovata to grow its fund in the months and years to come."



About Ovata Capital Management



Ovata Capital Management is a Hong Kong based Equity Multi Strategy hedge fund manager established in 2017 focusing on Asian equity markets. Ovata operates complementary but uncorrelated strategies that are designed to generate consistent high risk adjusted absolute returns. The fund seeks to benefit from market and structural inefficiencies through short term relative value, event driven, liquidity and catalyst opportunities. The partners have a shared background of working together and a long history of Equity investment and business management experience.



About Hazeltree



Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate operational alpha, reduce a range of risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree's integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.



Contact: Sameer Shalaby, President & CEO sshalaby@hazeltree.com 646.790.7250