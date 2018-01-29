sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,091 Euro		+0,028
+44,44 %
WKN: A11575 ISIN: CA6544061071 Ticker-Symbol: R9G2 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
92 RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
92 RESOURCES CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,087
0,102
13:45
0,088
0,10
13:45
29.01.2018 | 10:45
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: 92 Resources Monetizes Hidden Lake to Focus on its Quebec Lithium Projects

How the company gets back on the road to success

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / After a heavy sell-off in the stock of 92 Resources Corp. (TSX.V: NTY; OTCQB: RGDCF; Frankfurt: R9G2) following its decision to option its flagship Hidden Lake Project to Far Resources Ltd., the company today announced plans for its new flagship lithium projects in Québec"s prolific James Bay Region.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4134-92-Resources-Monetizes-Hidden-Lake-to-Focus-on-its-Quebec-Lithium-Projects

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4136-Wie-92-Resources-nach-dem-Crash-wieder-zurueck-in-die-Erfolgsspur-findet

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE