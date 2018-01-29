Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum Reports Quarterly Update on Delhi and Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) today announced a meaningful improvement in operating results in the Delhi field. Gross oil production for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 averaged almost 7,400 barrels of oil per day (BOPD), up from approximately 6,900 BOPD in the prior quarter. Field production recovered from lower levels seen in the late summer that were caused by hot weather and facility downtime. Production exceeded our initial expectations for the quarter, as we saw encouraging results from tests of higher quantities of CO2 injection and recycle rates without increasing the use of purchased CO2.

We have also seen a significant improvement in our crude oil pricing. This resulted from a substantial increase in the base West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price and an expanded premium for our Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) crude. During the most recent quarter, our net realized oil price in the Delhi field moved from a discount to WTI, which in fiscal 2017 had averaged $2.35 per barrel less than WTI, to a premium of almost $2.00 per barrel over WTI. The LLS premium has narrowed somewhat since the end of the quarter, but we are still enjoying some of the best realized oil prices we have seen in three years.

Another very positive development during the quarter was the passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which lowered the federal corporate income tax rate from 34% to 21% and provided accelerated deductions related to capital spending. We expect the enactment of the bill to result in significantly lower income tax expenses (both GAAP and cash) going forward compared to the previous tax regime. Consequently, we will record an expected one-time non-cash benefit of approximately $6.0 million in the fiscal second quarter, as we adjust our liability for deferred income taxes to the lower current rate.

Earnings Release and Conference Call

Evolution will release its full financial and operational results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 (its second fiscal quarter of 2018) after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern). The call will be hosted by Randy Keys, President and CEO and David Joe, Chief Financial Officer.

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2018

Time: 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern)

Call: 1-855-327-6838 (United States & Canada)

Call: 1-604-235-2082 (International)

To listen live via webcast over the Internet, go to http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

A replay will be available two hours after the end of the conference call through February 15, 2018, and will be accessible by calling 1-844-512-2921 (US & Canada); 1-412-317-6671 (International) with the passcode 10004190.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Evolution will be presenting and hosting meetings at the following investor conferences during the next three months:

EnerCom Dallas - Dallas, TX, February 21, 2018, 10:55 a.m. Central Time

Roth Capital Conference - Dana Point, CA, March 12-13, 2018, (TBA)

Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference - New Orleans, LA, March 26-28, 2018, (TBA)

IPAA OGIS Conference, New York, NY, April 9-10, 2018, (TBA)

Our presentation at EnerCom Dallas will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.enercomdallas.com, or on the home page of the Company's website: www.EvolutionPetroleum.com. The presentation materials will be available on the Company's website the day of the event. In addition to the Dallas conference, EnerCom also hosts The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver in August of each year.

