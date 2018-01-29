Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Crown Castle's Revenue Jumped 20%; AFFO Advanced 26%

Stock Monitor: 8x8, Inc. Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Crown Castle's net revenue jumped 20% to $1.24 billion compared to revenues of $1.03 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.15 billion.

On November 01, 2017, Crown Castle completed the acquisition of LTS Group Holdings LLC (Lightower). The acquisition contributed approximately $140 million, $83 million, and $79 million to site rental revenues, adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO), respectively in the reported quarter.

During Q4 2017, Crown Castle's Site rental revenues grew approximately 29% to $1.05 billion compared to site rental revenues of $817.38 million in Q4 2016, inclusive of approximately $44 million in organic contribution to site rental revenues plus $192 million in contributions from acquisitions and other items, partially offset by a $2 million reduction in straight-lined revenues.

For FY17, Crown Castle's net revenues came in at $4.36 billion compared to $3.92 billion in FY16. The Company's FY17 site rental revenues grew approximately 13% to $3.67 billion on a y-o-y basis, inclusive of approximately $160 million in organic contribution to site rental revenues plus $323 million in contributions from acquisitions and other items, partially less a $47 million reduction in straight-line revenues.

Crown Castle's net income attributable to common shareholders was $69.75 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to net income attributable to the Company of $124.71 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. Crown Castle's Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) totaled $511.8 million for Q4 2017 versus $406.4 million in the year ago corresponding period.

For FY17, Crown Castle posted net income of $445 million, up 25% compared to net income of $357 million in FY16.

Capital Expenditures and Acquisitions.

During Q4 2017, Crown Castle's capital expenditures were approximately $377 million, comprising of approximately $15 million of land purchases, approximately $25 million of sustaining capital expenditures and approximately $337 million of revenue generating capital expenditures.

During FY17, Crown Castle invested approximately $9 billion in acquisitions and approximately $1.2 billion in capital expenditures, inclusive of approximately $85 million of sustaining capital expenditures.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, Crown Castle is forecasting site rental revenues in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. The Company is expecting FFO in the band of $477 million to $487 million and its AFFO is estimated to be in the $538 million to $548 million range.

For full year 2018, Crown Castle is projecting site rental revenues to be in the range of $4.58 billion to $4.63 billion range. The Company is expecting FFO in the band of $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion and AFFO is expected to be between $2.22 billion and $2.26 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 26, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Crown Castle International's stock advanced 1.86%, ending the trading session at $110.63.

Volume traded for the day: 3.33 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.18 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.52%; previous three-month period - up 6.25%; last six-month period - up 10.42%; and past twelve-month period - up 25.70%

After last Friday's close, Crown Castle International's market cap was at $44.43 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 91.81.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Diversified Communication Services industry. This sector was up 1.6% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors